Ukraine: Outrage grows over mass deaths in Kyiv suburb — live updates

Images reveal mass graves and bodies lining streets in towns outside Kyiv

Residents say departing Russian troops are killing civilians

A Red Cross evacuation mission hopes to reach Mariupol later on Sunday

This article was last updated at 03:20 GMT/UTC.

Retreat reveals mass graves and bodies in the streets

As Ukrainian forces slowly moved to retake areas around Kyiv that were besieged and occupied by Russian troops, they uncovered shocking scenes.

In Bucha, a town just outside the capital, numerous bodies lined the streets of the town — with Ukrainian civilians and Russian soldiers among the dead.

Journalists with the French news agency AFP counted at least 20 bodies in just one street. Reporters with the Associated Press said the bodies of at least six civilians were sprawled along a road and in a front yard.

"Those people were just walking and they shot them without any reason," a Bucha resident told AP, saying the departing Russian troops were behind the indiscriminate killings.

Bucha's Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said that at least 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves elsewhere in the town.

The images have sparked outrage among officials in Ukraine and circulated widely on social media.

The departure of Russian troops from Bucha and other areas has revealed the extent of damage to the occupied areas

Round-up of events in Ukraine war on Saturday

Ukraine's military said it regained control of the entire Kyiv region on Saturday, with Russian troops pulling out of embattled areas around the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned, however, that the retreat of Russian forces is creating a "catastrophic" situation for those stuck in the areas left behind.

Images from heavily damaged towns outside of Kyiv show land mines littering the roads and bodies dressed in civilian clothes lying in the streets.

Prominent Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin who went missing last month was found dead in a village north of Kyiv, making him the sixth journalist so far to be killed in the war.

Ukraine, along with the United Kingdom and other allies, warned that Russia's withdrawal from Kyiv does not signal a reprieve from fighting. They cited evidence showing Moscow moving to strengthen its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Baltic states sought to mount economic pressure on Russia by saying they'd stopped all imports of Russian gas on Saturday.

