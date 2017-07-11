 Ukraine: Outrage grows over mass deaths in Kyiv suburb — live updates | News | DW | 03.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine: Outrage grows over mass deaths in Kyiv suburb — live updates

The images of bodies lining the streets in a town outside of Kyiv have sparked horror in Ukraine and beyond. Meanwhile, efforts to evacuate residents from Mariupol continue to stall. DW has the latest.

Soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank and armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine

The mayor of Bucha said at least 280 people were buried in mass graves

  • Images reveal mass graves and bodies lining streets in towns outside Kyiv
  • Residents say departing Russian troops are killing civilians
  • A Red Cross evacuation mission hopes to reach Mariupol later on Sunday

This article was last updated at 03:20 GMT/UTC.

Retreat reveals mass graves and bodies in the streets

As Ukrainian forces slowly moved to retake areas around Kyiv that were besieged and occupied by Russian troops, they uncovered shocking scenes.

In Bucha, a town just outside the capital, numerous bodies lined the streets of the town — with Ukrainian civilians and Russian soldiers among the dead.

Journalists with the French news agency AFP counted at least 20 bodies in just one street. Reporters with the Associated Press said the bodies of at least six civilians were sprawled along a road and in a front yard.

"Those people were just walking and they shot them without any reason," a Bucha resident told AP, saying the departing Russian troops were behind the indiscriminate killings.

Bucha's Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said that at least 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves elsewhere in the town.

The images have sparked outrage among officials in Ukraine and circulated widely on social media.

A man walks with bags of food in the suburb of Bucha in Ukraine

The departure of Russian troops from Bucha and other areas has revealed the extent of damage to the occupied areas

Round-up of events in Ukraine war on Saturday

Ukraine's military said it regained control of the entire Kyiv region on Saturday, with Russian troops pulling out of embattled areas around the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned, however, that the retreat of Russian forces is creating a "catastrophic" situation for those stuck in the areas left behind.

Images from heavily damaged towns outside of Kyiv show land mines littering the roads and bodies dressed in civilian clothes lying in the streets.

Prominent Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin who went missing last month was found dead in a village north of Kyiv, making him the sixth journalist so far to be killed in the war.

Ukraine, along with the United Kingdom and other allies, warned that Russia's withdrawal from Kyiv does not signal a reprieve from fighting. They cited evidence showing Moscow moving to strengthen its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Baltic states sought to mount economic pressure on Russia by saying they'd stopped all imports of Russian gas on Saturday.

rs/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 02:06

Ukraine says it has retaken entire Kyiv region

Advertisement