Ukraine: Cholera spreading in Mariupol, mayor says — live updates

Mariupol faces health catastrophe, mayor says

Bucharest 9 group urges Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

Cholera spreads in Mariupol

The mayor of the port city of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko said sanitation systems were broken and corpses were rotting in the streets after the city was reduced to ruins by a Russian siege.

"There is an outbreak of dysentery and cholera... The war which took over 20,000 residents ... unfortunately, with these infection outbreaks, will claim thousands more Mariupolites," he told Ukrainian television.

He called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to work on setting up a humanitarian corridor to allow remaining residents to leave the city, which is now under Russian control.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Friday

The leaders of the Bucharest Nine (B9) group called on Russia to withdraw its forces from the territory of Ukraine and ensure accountability for war crimes and atrocities committed in the country.

Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it is keeping a close eye on Ukraine since Russia's invasion to monitor "threats of use of toxic chemicals as weapons."

The United Kingdom's foreign minister Liz Truss said the death sentences handed to Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner by a separatist court in the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DNR) were "an egregious breach of the Geneva convention."

The German government has joined the international chorus of condemnation of the sentences. The ministry pointed out that "as combatants they are prisoners of war and entitled to special protections under the Geneva Convention."

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has pledged more medical support to Ukraine, especially to those who have been severely injured.

Ukrainian grain exports are rising and nearing 2 million metric tons per month now, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union once again to step up the tempo on processing his country's bid to join the bloc.

French President Emmanuel Macron has told Zelenskyy that his country will deliver more heavy weaponry to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian armed forces said its troops are still holding onto the key Donbas city of Sievierodonetsk amid heavy Russian attacks.

