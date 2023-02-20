  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv
US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in KyivImage: Dimitar Dillkoff/AFP
PoliticsUkraine

Ukraine: Biden arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit

30 minutes ago

Ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, US President Joe Biden said he was visiting the Ukrainian capital to express Washington's "unwavering" support. He is set to announce more assistance to Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NjVF

US President Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital, just days ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Air raid sirens sounded across Kyiv shortly before the news was confirmed. 

The visit, which had not been announced in advance for security reasons, was Biden's first trip to Ukraine since Moscow launched the war. 

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said Biden was meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as air raid sirens were heard in the capital. 

The two leaders visited the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv. 

What did Biden say?

"As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Biden said in a statement. 

The US president said he would announce the delivery of further equipment to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems and air surveillance radars. According to media reports, the new package of assistance is worth around half a billion US dollars.

Washington will later this week announce more sanctions against individuals and companies linked to "Russia's war machine," he added. 

Biden also delivered remarks at Kyiv's Mariinsky Palace. "One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,'' Biden said.

More to come...

fb/nm (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv

Ukraine: Biden arrives in Kyiv on surprise visit

Politics30 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman hawking bread walks past electoral campaign posters

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Politics14 hours ago03:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Politics23 hours ago13:22 min
More from Asia

Germany

A police officer holds another man's hands as he removes his handcuffs

Germany looks to tackle extremism in the civil service

Germany looks to tackle extremism in the civil service

Rule of Law18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

PoliticsFebruary 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An mermaid sits underwater, looking up at the surface

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

Disney faces dark legacy as it turns 100

CultureFebruary 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage