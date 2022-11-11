  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
US midterm elections 2022
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
A defaced portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Chamenei
Protests have been ongoing for nearly two months after the death of Masha AminiImage: SalamPix/ABACA/picture-alliance
Press FreedomUnited Kingdom

UK summons top Iranian diplomat over threats to journalists

1 hour ago

The UK says journalists there have received "credible" death threats from Tehran. The announcement came the same day Scottish authorities took a young Iranian wrestler into protection after she, too, was threatened.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JPno

The United Kingdom (UK) on Friday summoned Iran's top diplomat in London over death threats leveled at exiled Iranian journalists living in the UK.

"I have summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted, adding, "We do not tolerate threats and intimidation from foreign nations towards individuals living in the UK."

Authorities did not elaborate on specific threats but on Monday London-based Volant Media, which operates the independent, Farsi-language channel Iran International TV, said two of its British-Iranian journalists had received "credible death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."

Like many news outlets, Iran International TV has been closely covering unrest in Iran in the wake of the mid-September death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini at the hands of Tehran's so-called Morality Police.

Amini was arrested for a dress code infraction with authorities saying she was not wearing her hijab headscarf correctly.

Volant Media says UK authorities have warned a number of journalists about threats, though Metropolitan Police in London have not commented on the situation.

Women in Tehran increasingly ditching hijab

Young Iranian wrestler under threat from Tehran

Scottish authorities on Friday announced they had also taken steps to protect 22-year-old female wrestler Melika Balali from Tehran's regime.

Police Scotland confirmed the enactment of a "safety plan" to protect Balali, who is now based in and wrestles for Scotland.

Balali, who flashed a sign reading, "stop forcing hijab" this June after winning gold for Scotland at the British Wrestling Championships, was defiant toward Tehran, telling BBC Scotland: "These threats make me stronger. When I receive threats from the government of Iran I just think my way is right — if I were wrong, why would they threaten me?"

Tehran has accused outside powers of fomenting unrest in the Islamic Republic, warning the UK, for instance, that it would "pay" for its meddling.

Tehran claims London is harboring anti-Iranian journalists, while the BBC says religious hardliners in Iran are threatening and intimidating members of the BBC's Persian Service.

The Foreign Office has criticized Tehran for seeking to stifle dissent by suppressing freedom of expression and going after media outlets as protests show no sign of weakening, noting that more than 40 journalists have been arrested and detained so far.

Could Iran's protest movement pose a threat to the regime?

js/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Crowd cheer and chant as they surround a car with Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson Freedom Square, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a video released

Ukraine updates: Kherson is 'ours,' says Zelenskyy

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman picks ripe cherries of coffee

Zambia: Female farmers adapt to climate change

Zambia: Female farmers adapt to climate change

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A military parade in New Delhi

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Is India's push for self-reliance putting defense at risk?

Conflicts9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A man, woman and two children sit on a bench, out of focus, behind a wire fence with clothing hung on it

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Germany: Dramatic increase in number of Turkish refugees

Society12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bright white and red lights on six lines of traffic, snaking through an unlit city at nightfall.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

War in Ukraine: Kyiv prepares for a blackout

Conflicts60 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

PoliticsNovember 10, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Person holding ballot paper

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Midterm elections: US likely heads to divided government

Politics10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage