UK sends letters to EU for, and against, Brexit extension

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent three letters to the European Union on Saturday night after the UK Parliament forced him to request another Brexit delay.

The first letter, sent to European Council President Donald Tusk, contains the request for an extension that he is legally required to deliver. Johnson refused to sign the letter, which was a photocopy of a draft set out in UK law.

The second letter Johnson sent to the EU argues against granting an extension to the United Kingdom, saying that a further Brexit delay would be a mistake. The third message was sent by the British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow.

Tusk confirmed receipt of the letter containing the request for a Brexit extension and said he will now begin to discuss it with EU leaders.

The UK government was legally obligated to request an extension of the Brexit deadline after lawmakers voted earlier on Saturday to delay parliament’s approval of the Brexit deal London negotiated with Brussels and which was approved by European leaders on Thursday.

At an extraordinary Saturday parliamentary session, UK lawmakers voted 322-306 to withhold their approval of the Brexit deal until legislation regulating its implementation had passed.

Johnson, who had said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than delay Brexit a fourth time, made clear that he was sending the request letter under duress. Earlier in the day, the British prime minister told lawmakers "further delay would be bad for this country, bad for the European Union and bad for democracy."

The British Parliament's vote on Saturday was a move to stop the UK from leaving the EU by the October 31 deadline without a transitional deal in place, because the necessary legislation couldn't be ratified in time.

A law passed last month compelled the UK government to request a three-month Brexit extension if lawmakers hadn't endorsed the new Brexit deal by Saturday.

It is still possible to ratify the Brexit deal — both in the UK and EU Parliament — by the end of the month, but politicians in the UK and EU agree time is tight.

