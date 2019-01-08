UK PM Theresa May to take Brexit options back to EU negotiators

Prime Minister Theresa May conceded last week's defeat of her Brexit deal had been a signal that the government's approach to Brexit had to change "and it has," she told MPs on Monday.

She had told Cabinet ministers on a conference call at the weekend that her new plan was to secure concessions from Brussels on the Irish backstop, and then put her deal to the Commons for a vote in the coming weeks.

The Conservative leader refused to rule out an exit without a deal, or to revoke the article which started the countdown to the departure: "When people say 'Rule out no-deal,' the consequences of what they are actually saying are that, if we in parliament can’t approve a deal, we should revoke Article 50. I believe this would go against the referendum result," May said.

May set out six issues around the process and substance of Brexit. She claimed she had listened to members of her own and opposition parties and would hold further discussions.

Northern Ireland

The key issue remained the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and the associated backstop clause — which maintains an open border and regulatory alignment until such time as the UK and EU have found a new way to avoid a hard border on Ireland. May intends to meet with members of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which keeps her government in power before taking conclusions of their discussions to the EU.

May regretted that Labor opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn had not taken part in talks with her party last week. He said she appeared "not to have come to terms with the scale of the defeat in this house last week"

The border between Ireland and Northern Ireland

Backstop and beyond

A proposal from Poland raised earlier on Monday to set a time limit on the backstop was rejected by Ireland.

"I made it very clear that putting a time limit on an insurance mechanism, which is what the backstop is, effectively means that it's not a backstop at all," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. "I don't think that reflects EU thinking in relation to the withdrawal agreement."

May suggested there would be a broader range of issues discussed and wider expertise would be drawn on — concerning trade and finance — in the negotiations. She promised protection for workers' rights and that EU citizens in the UK would be able to stay.

The prime minister ruled out a second referendum saying "Our duty is to implement the decision of the first one."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas pointed out on Monday: "We now know what they don't want in London. Now, we finally need to know what it does want."

Lawmakers will vote on May's plan and possible amendments, on January 29, two months before Britain is due to leave the EU.

Controlled explosion of the device left outside a courthouse in Derry

Security alerts in Northern Ireland

Concerns over renewal of violence in Northern Ireland have been heightened by two incidents in as many days. On Monday, police issued a security alert in the border city of Derry/Londonderry after receiving a report about a hijacked van: "Security alert currently in Derry/Londonderry in Circular Rd area after report van hijacked around 11:30am by 3 masked men who threw an object in the back before abandoning it," the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) tweeted.

A further arrest was made on Monday, following a car bomb outside the city's courthouse on Sunday. Police arrested a 50-year-old man under the Terrorism Act as part of their investigation which had already led to the arrests of four men, aged 42, 34, 21 and 21 on Sunday. A paramilitary group calling itself the "New IRA" is accused by police of being behind the blast.

Settling UK status for 3.5 million Europeans

As from Monday, those among the 3.5 million EU nationals living and working in the UK who want to stay after Brexit must apply for settled status before July 2021. A charge of 65 pounds ($83) for adults and 32.50 pounds for children was announced as payable for applications under the EU Settlement Scheme for EU citizens. May announced on Monday this fee would be refunded or waived.

European worker gathers Brussels sprouts in the Cotswolds

In the wake of a series of cases affecting long-term residents in the UK whose status changed with new government rules from 2012 when May was Home Secretary, Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes claimed authorities would "deliver a system that will make it easy and straightforward for EU citizens to obtain status."

However, independent think tank British Future highlighted what it saw as potential barriers to securing a settled status: "Those barriers include people not hearing about the scheme or realizing that it applies to them; struggling to provide evidence of residency or finding the system too hard to navigate; or encountering technical difficulties if the system cannot match names and official records."

