UK parliament votes on Brexit motions

The UK parliament is holding a series of votes on Brexit, including on a motion to delay the exit process. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Berlin would not stand in the way if London requested a delay.
The UK parliament is meeting on Wednesday to debate Prime Minister Theresa May's progress in securing a Brexit deal and vote on a series of non-binding Brexit motions and amendments.
One of the key questions lawmakers will vote on is whether to extend the deadline for the UK to leave the European Union and whether to prevent a no-deal exit.
Read more: Brexit: Theresa May offers MPs a choice between a deal, 'no deal' or delay
Macron and Merkel weigh in
Ahead of the debate, Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed Brexit during a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
At the press conference after their discussions, both leaders made statements about an extension to the process — with a slight difference in tone.
Merkel said that Germany and France "agree completely" that the already-negotiated withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK stands.
Read more: Brexit: What Europe wants
However, she added that the EU would not refuse the UK more time, if an extension was requested. "If Britain needs a bit more time, we will not refuse that, but we are aiming for an orderly solution — an orderly withdrawal by the British from the European Union," she said.
Macron said there was a need for a clear objective if any delay was envisaged: "We would agree to A50 [Article 50] extension only if it is justified by a new choice by the British." He added: "In no way can we accept an extension without a clear objective."
Read more: The draft Brexit deal — what you need to know
UK parliamentary process
The motions being voted on in the UK parliament on Wednesday are:
An amendment calling for "a public vote on whether to proceed with exiting the European Union on terms agreed by Parliament or to stay as a member of the European Union," will not be considered by lawmakers.
Ahead of the votes, May repeated that she did not want any postponement: "The government's policy is to get the legally binding changes so a deal can be brought back to this house... and we can leave on March 29 with a deal," she said.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Franco-German Treaty on Cooperation and Integration was signed 56 years after Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and President Charles de Gaulle signed the Elysee Treaty in Paris. It sets out an alliance in broad terms. (22.01.2019)
The opposition Labour party is hinting at a second 'public vote' as the chaos of a no-deal Brexit looms on the horizon. The EU's Donald Tusk has said it would be "rational" to postpone the date. (26.02.2019)
The British prime minister has outlined a plan for parliamentary votes on her Brexit deal with the EU, a "no deal" or an extension to the date for leaving the EU. But another key motion is also on the agenda this week. (26.02.2019)
The EU and UK drafted a Brexit deal that includes a financial settlement and a customs union backstop to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. DW breaks down the agreement. (23.01.2019)