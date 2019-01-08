+++ UK parliament Brexit vote — live updates +++

Welcome to Deutsche Welle's live coverage of the UK parliament's vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. The vote is expected to take place around 8 p.m. local time with the results available shortly after. It is unclear whether a "no" vote would push the British government toward an abrupt "no-deal" break with the EU or nudge it towards a softer departure, or even a second referendum.

Parliamentary debate in the UK

7:40 Prime Minister Theresa May, addressing the House of Commons, made the case for voting for her plan by outlining the downsides of all other alternatives. She also brushed off the issue of a new general election. May said that voters spoke on Brexit, and that it was the job of Parliament to deliver on the wishes of the British people. She said that a second referendum would create further disunity.

Speaking on the issue of the backstop, May argued that "no one wants to see the return of a hard border," nevertheless, May underscored the importance of the backstop as an insurance policy.

On the attack against her political opponent Jeremy Corbyn, May accused him of "cynicism," and sowing "disruption" during the Brexit debate. She closed her remarks by emphasizing the "historical importance" of the vote, and the trust the British people had put in Parliament.

7:25 Labour Leader Jeremy Corby, after a lengthy discussion with Speaker John Bercow, addressed the chamber, accusing Prime Minister May of trying to "run down the clock on Brexit to strong-arm members." He vowed that Labour will vote against the deal "because it is bad for the country." He strongly urged MPs to vote against the deal.

7:13 Prime Minister May enters Parliament.

1:55 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn vowed that if May loses the vote, the first thing he will do is demand new election, tweeting, "We need an election to have the chance to vote for a government that can bring people together."

12:46 In a last-ditch appeal to push May's plan over the finish line, UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox warned colleagues that voting no would be the "height of irresponsibility." Chastising politicians, Cox said: "You are not children in the playground, you are lawmakers. We are playing with people's lives."

EU voices ahead of the vote

European politicians have reiterated the fact that Britain can expect no further concessions no matter how the vote in London ends.

4:57 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, announced that he would cancel his Wednesday engagements in order to hold emergency talks in Brussels.

12:40 Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz appealed for further solidarity among the EU's 27 remaining member sates, saying: "The EU has nothing to regret in terms of our negotiations with the UK. Yet, even if this evening's vote in Great Britain fails and the next weeks and months could perhaps be difficult, I hope very much that we can continue to maintain the solidarity of the EU27."

12:23 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he was skeptical about the prospects of reopening negotiations should May lose today's vote. Although he voiced the possibility of further talks, Maas added: "I don't believe that any completely new solutions beyond those that we have already negotiated and agreed to will be put on the table."

Maas' words were referred to in the British media and during debate as presenting the hope of new negotiations with the EU. With or without a deal, Brexit is slated to happen on March 29, as stipulated by British law and article 50 of the European Union treaty. In an effort to strong-arm lawmakers to vote for her so-called Chequers Plan, May has put forth a number of measures ostensibly designed to prepare the UK for a no-deal Brexit.

What's happening in parliament

The UK parliament is voting on whether to approve a motion stating that parliament has approved the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement — a legal document laying out the terms of departure from the European Union.

The parliament is also voting on a separate political declaration that outlines the long-term relationship Britain will have with the EU.

Theresa May needs 318 votes to have her Brexit deal approved.

A number of amendments to the final motion could be put forward for voting before the vote on the motion itself.

js,law/jil (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)