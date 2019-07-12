Twitter admits using user data for ads without consent

The social network has said it "failed" its users after sharing data with advertisers without permission. The company says it has launched an investigation into who may have been impacted.
Twitter said on Tuesday it may have shared user data with advertisers without permission.
The social media giant said it found issues "where your settings choices may not have worked as intended."
Read more: Amazon Alexa voice recordings sent into Polish homes
The company said "certain data" of mobile users such as country code may have been shared with advertising partners since May 2018 "even if you didn't give us permission to do so."
Twitter also said since September 2018 it may have shown ads "based on inferences" made about users' devices, without consent.
Read more: When smart devices pass secrets to the police
A statement on the company's website insisted the data in question "stayed within Twitter and did not contain passwords or email accounts."
The issues were "fixed on August 5" and Twitter says it is conducting an investigation about who may have been impacted.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US Federal Trade Commission has said it would also place new oversight and restrictions on Facebook. It is the largest fine that the FTC has ever imposed on a technology company. (24.07.2019)
The US social media giant has been found guilty of failing to fully report the number of complaints it received, in clear violation of German transparency laws. Facebook may appeal the ruling, saying the law is unclear. (02.07.2019)
It may crackdown on crime — and privacy, too. That's if German police get powers to seize personal data on smart devices. Germany's discussing plans that are already a reality in the USA. (14.06.2019)
Private voice commands told to Amazon's virtual assistants are being transcribed by agency workers, a newspaper reports. Numerous cases have emerged of smart speakers spying on users breaking the law or having sex. (04.08.2019)
You don't have to be savvy to be safe online. Just sensible. On Password Day, here are 5 things you should avoid doing, ranked by their increasing stupidity. Check number two for password advice! (02.05.2019)
Bullying online can quickly bleed over into real life. Online comments can lead to physical attacks; explicit pictures sent to one person can make their way through the whole school. The key to stopping it: prevention. (12.04.2019)