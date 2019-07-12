US fines Facebook $5 billion for privacy violations

Facebook was fined $5 billion (€4.49 billion) by US federal regulators on Wednesday for privacy violations.

It is the largest ever fine levied by the Federal Trade Commission on a tech company, however it pales in comparison to its nearly $56 billion in revenue last year.

"Despite repeated promises to its billions of users worldwide that they could control how their personal information is shared, Facebook undermined consumers' choices," FTC Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement on the decision.

As part of the settlement, chief executive Zuckerberg will have to personally certify his company's compliance with its privacy programs under threat of future civil or criminal penalties. The FTC said they are only holding Zuckerburg personally responsible in a limited fashion.

The social media giant said it is now instituting new oversight and restrictions on its business.

aw/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)

