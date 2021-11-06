Visit the new DW website

Data protection

Data protection rules put in place by the European Union aim to give people control over the use and storage of their personal data.

Both Germany and the European Union have been regarded as leading the way in allowing people to choose how their personal information is gathered, stored and used by private companies and the government. This is an automatic collection of DW content on data protection.

Cambridge Analytica-Whistleblowerin Brittany Kaiser, heute Datenschützerin, am Rande der WebSummit 2021

The era of tech whistleblowing is here — but will it lead to lasting change? 06.11.2021

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is the latest in a row of tech insiders who have exposed wrongdoing in the industry. So far, their revelations have had limited legal impact. But change could be coming.
face detection or facial recognition grid overlay on face of young beautiful woman - artificial intelligence or identity or technology concept | Verwendung weltweit

Facebook to end its facial recognition system 02.11.2021

The social media platform cited uncertainty over privacy regulations as the reason for its decision. The company has said it will remove image data for over a billion people.
Facebook's test of its new Horizon Workrooms remote-working app for its virtual reality Oculus Quest 2 headsets is shown in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 18, 2021. Facebook/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Facebook rebrands as 'Meta' in new focus on metaverse 28.10.2021

Facebook has changed its name to "Meta" in a shift away from social media and towards developing "the metaverse," a digital world that could be the next generation of the internet. Here's what they have planned.

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Zimbabwe's vaccine mandate 25.10.2021

No jab, no job — that's the policy in Zimbabwe and more and more countries around the world. And it's not just public servants who have to get inoculated — private companies are demanding it too. Some unions say that intrudes on workers' privacy.
28.08.2016 An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, on August 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. - Apple iPhone owners, earlier in the week, were urged to install a quickly released security update after a sophisticated attack on an Emirati dissident exposed vulnerabilities targeted by cyber arms dealers. Lookout and Citizen Lab worked with Apple on an iOS patch to defend against what was called Trident because of its triad of attack methods, the researchers said in a joint blog post. Trident is used in spyware referred to as Pegasus, which a Citizen Lab investigation showed was made by an Israel-based organization called NSO Group. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

German police secretly bought NSO Pegasus spyware 07.09.2021

Sources have confirmed media reports that federal criminal police purchased and used the controversial Israeli surveillance spyware despite lawyers' objections.
WhatsApp messenger logo is pictured on a phone screen in Moscow on August 26, 2021. - Russia has fined Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers, the country's internet watchdog said on August 26, as authorities clamp down on foreign internet companies. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland fines WhatsApp €225 million for EU privacy breach 02.09.2021

Ireland's privacy regulator has fined WhatsApp a record amount for breaking European Union data protection rules. It said the company had failed to give users transparency about how their data would be used.
Claudia Kreil (r) vom Impfzentrum am Robert-Bosch-Krankenhaus verabreicht eine Auffrischimpfung gegen das Coronavirus. Ältere Patienten und Menschen mit Immunschwäche erhalten bei einer Auffrischung von 01. September 2021 an eine weitere Dosis eines zugelassenen Impfstoffs. Sie soll die Antwort sein auf einen nachlassenden Immunschutz vor allem bei sogenannten vulnerablen Gruppen.

Germany: Bosses can't ask about employees' coronavirus vaccination status 01.09.2021

Employers are demanding legal protection to ask workers whether they have been vaccinated. The government, so far, has sided instead with employee's rights to privacy.
Demonstrierende Fans des 1.FC Köln erreichen unter der Beobachtung der Polizei den Aufstellort einer Demonstration gegen das geplante Versammlungsgesetz für Nordrhein-Westfalen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Fan rights in Germany: Police databases, surveillance and civil rights protests 20.08.2021

German football fans are often labeled violent, despite decreasing rates of football-related offenses. New police data reveals the extent to which the authorities keep track of supporters, infringing their civil rights.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Bruce Willis attends The Jazz Foundation Of America's 13th Annual A Great Night In Harlem Gala Concert - Arrivals at The Apollo Theater on October 24, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

How 'deepfakes' can help data protection 20.08.2021

Using "face generation technology," a Russian startup was able to create a Bruce Willis replicant to star in a commercial. Nicole Büttner, CEO of Merantix Labs, says the project has ramifications beyond the ad industry.
SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 18, 2021 - A photo taken on June 18, 2021 shows Apple's newly released iPad Pro with M1 chip and iMac with seven colors on display at an Apple store on Nanjing Road pedestrian street in Shanghai, China.

Apple rejects privacy concerns over child abuse scanning tool 14.08.2021

The iPhone and iPad manufacturer said its plan to check the photos of US users for evidence of child abuse had been widely "misunderstood". CEO Tim Cook is yet to publicly comment on the privacy row.
DW Business Asia

DW Business Asia 06.08.2021

Apple plans to scan US devices for illegal content - Shares in Bukalapak gain 25% on first trading day - French food tech attracts $600m in funding
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 06.08.2021

Apple plans to scan US devices for illegal content - Shares in Bukalapak gain 25% on first trading day - French food tech attracts $600m in funding
epa04026232 Filipino grade school children play with their computers inside their house in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, 17 January 2014. Investigators smashed an international pedophile ring that streamed live images of child abuse from the Philippines, authorities in Britain, Australia and the USA said 16 January. The gang arranged for children to be sexually abused live on webcam in exchange for payment, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said in a statement. Some suspects were children's family members. The NCA said 29 international arrests had been made under Operation Endeavour, which began in 2012 and also involved US customs officers and police in Australia and the Philippines. EPA/DENNIS M. SABANGAN +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Apple to combat child sex abuse images on iPhones in US 05.08.2021

"NeuralHash" technology makes it possible to detect child sex abuse images uploaded to the cloud. Privacy advocates fear technology invites political mission creep, especially in authoritarian states.
ANKARA, TURKEY - JULY 20: The logo of facebook is displayed on a smartphone and a screen in Ankara, Turkey on July 20, 2021. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Senator slams Facebook for closing political ad research accounts 04.08.2021

Senator Mark Warner is pushing on Congress to "bring greater transparency to the shadowy world of online advertising." Facebook said it was protecting privacy by closing accounts that study political ads.
FILE - This April 18, 2019, file photo shows a sign for Zoom Video Communications ahead Nasdaq IPO in New York. Video app company Zoom said Thursday, June 11 2020, it regretted that some meetings involving U.S.-based Chinese dissidents were disrupted, as meanwhile a prominent Hong Kong activist said his account was blocked despite the city’s guarantees of free speech. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) |

US: Zoom settles privacy lawsuit for $85 million 02.08.2021

A lawsuit has alleged that Zoom breached users' privacy by sharing their personal data with Facebook, Google and other tech giants. The company denies this.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer addresses the media during a press conference on the 'Constitution Protection Report 2020' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, pool)

Germany mulls emergency text alerts after deadly floods 23.07.2021

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has signaled his support for emergency text alerts on public broadcaster ARD. Privacy concerns have so far kept such mechanisms out but deadly floods have led to new support.
