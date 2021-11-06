Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Data protection rules put in place by the European Union aim to give people control over the use and storage of their personal data.
Both Germany and the European Union have been regarded as leading the way in allowing people to choose how their personal information is gathered, stored and used by private companies and the government. This is an automatic collection of DW content on data protection.
No jab, no job — that's the policy in Zimbabwe and more and more countries around the world. And it's not just public servants who have to get inoculated — private companies are demanding it too. Some unions say that intrudes on workers' privacy.
German football fans are often labeled violent, despite decreasing rates of football-related offenses. New police data reveals the extent to which the authorities keep track of supporters, infringing their civil rights.