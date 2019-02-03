 A safer internet and the stupid things we do online | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 05.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Science

A safer internet and the stupid things we do online

You don't have to be savvy to be safe online. Just sensible. Avoid doing these 5 things, ranked by their increasing stupidity.

A teenage boy staring at a laptop - Safer Internet Day (picture-alliance/dpa)

Be sensible online, avoid a few stupid pitfalls, and a safer internet will be within everyone's grasp. 

5) The abandoned-phone toilet-dash

Ever felt that bursting urge for the loo on a plane? But you can't go because all the toilets are occupied? So you fiddle with your phone for distraction. And then as soon as a toilet becomes free, you swiftly throw your phone into the netting on the back of the seat in front, or into that charging cradle on long-haul flights, and make a glorious dash for liberty.

But you forget to lock the screen.

Big no-no.

Any nefarious fingers nearby could easily scan your phone for personal data, such as who you are, where you live, your contacts, or any private details you've saved in a notes app, photos, or even worse. Unless you've got a two-factor authentication set up, one that requires a fingerprint or facial recognition, they may even be able to access your banking apps. Or credit card in your digital wallet.

Read more: Internet access: How rural Kenya is keeping pace

Mind, biometrics and fingerprint technology bring their own vulnerabilities — it's possible to re-create another person's biometrics and trick a device into unlocking — so don't use these technologies on their own either. 

A male and female passenger on an airplane being served a drink (Imago/H.Blossey)

Enjoy your drinks, but don't let it go to your head: make sure you secure your phone before going to the bathroom

You may as well ask complete strangers in a café to look after your laptop, with it open and all your emails exposed. I've seen it happen.

Don't do it. 

4) Using public WiFi without a VPN

The idea of "ubiquitous connectivity" — internet everywhere — is truly seductive. But all connectivity in public spaces should be treated with caution, whether it's your mobile data plan, WiFi, or Bluetooth. Each is a door into your device and data.

So protect yourself.

Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN creates a "tunnel" between you and your connection, and that tunnel should protect your data from being intercepted, stolen or hacked (altered) in any other way.

But beware: Not all VPN services are built equal. Some log your online behavior, while others don't. And some are based in countries that belong to a group of "Fourteen Eyes" of global mass surveillance.

Servers and cables plugged into a Virtual Private Network VPN (picture alliance / dpa)

Not all Virtual Private Networks are equally private. The right one for you depends on how you use the internet

You may want to consider getting one that's based in Panama, Switzerland, or the Seychelles. Those countries may be dodgy for other reasons, but they are less likely to be coerced into handing over your data to spy agencies like the NSA or GCHQ.

Check privacytools.io or That One Privacy Site. They might help you decide.

3) Trusting random people in chat rooms

We're too trusting online — bedazzled, as we are, by the magic of our devices. We think: How bad can it be? There's a whole internet between me and danger, right? Wrong. In places, the internet is a veritable swamp.

Take chat rooms, for instance.

Chat rooms have got to be among the scariest things online.

The things that go on in them — sometimes good, but all too often bad — will leave your jaw dragging on the floor. From female students posting half-nude images and getting "doxed" (basically, tricked and exposed) into revealing their true identities, to people seeking communion and help for emotional troubles and being lured into suicide.

It's tragic.

Read more: Kenya and Nigeria get a bad internet freedom rating

Then there are multiplayer games, purportedly for kids — games that encourage violence and sexual trading. Not mentioning any names, the details are out there.

Gamers playing a computer football game (Imago/M. Kolvenbach)

Multiplayer games online are exciting (if that's your thing), but beware of false friends

And the point is: you've got to know who you're dealing with online, especially if you need help or counseling. Verify people's identities by cross-referencing their public profiles and locations. And ask someone you trust, offline. If you're in any doubt, drop them. Don't hand over sensitive personal information to strangers — no matter how genuine they seem on a message board or forum. And if you've got kids, it's on you and schools to guide them through the challenges of life online. It's the same as teaching them how to cross the road and that they should never — never — accept sweets from strangers.

PS: You shouldn't really be posting naked photos of you or anyone online. Nothing against freedom of speech, or self-determination, but still…    

2) Sharing passwords by searchable text

An ideal world would be one without passwords. Sure, we need something to protect out digital accounts, but passwords are inherently flawed, no matter how munged* they are. Whether it's letters, numbers, symbols, lower or upper case, even biometric facial recognition or fingerprints — my phone regularly fails to read my thumb when it's cold and the skin starts to crack — there are technical and human vulnerabilities.

The worst one of these is the human.

Watch video 03:54
Now live
03:54 mins.

Are biometrics as secure as passwords?

We all forget passwords from time-to-time. So you write them down for safe keeping, and you can see them in front of your eyes in a drawer at home. But the last thing you should do is ask someone to send you one in a text message or email.

If you really can't wait, ask them to tell you over the phone, using an end-to-end encrypted line (try, for instance, Signal or Wickr). Avoid mentioning what the password is for. Failing that, get them to draw it (do not type it) in a non-machine-readable format, and send it via an end-to-end encrypted line. Then delete the image at both ends.

*To munge: Modify Until Not Easily Guessed 

1) Posting credit card selfies

At first, this sounded like a scam: The idea that people would voluntarily post photos of their new credit or debit cards (front and back, including that CVC security number)… It seemed even too dumb for humanity.

But it was all too real. Behind the sticky stuff holding a new card I recently received, was a line warning people that if they really couldn't stop themselves showing off, they should at least cover the numbers with a finger. But people live online to bare all, while at the same time getting totally outraged when Facebook, Twitter, Yahoo or their Xbox gets hacked.

Read more: Washington sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal

A safer internet relies on us all doing our bit. So be safe and sensible.

Protect yourself and your community.

It's like vaccines that provide people with "herd protection". They are only as good as the weakest link — that will be the one colleague who couldn't be bothered to get the jab. And it's the same with our digital health: there's always someone with a manky USB memory stick that they've stuck in every hole they can find.

But posting photos of a new bank card is about as weak as it gets.

The next time you get a new credit card, by all means, jump for joy — you've clearly won a plastic jackpot — but then pop it safely in an analog wallet, keep it to yourself, and only ever pull it out when you need it to pay for something.

Simple.

You might still get robbed, but at least it won't be your own fault.

  • Albrecht Dürer Selbstporträt 1500

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    Iconic self-portrait

    In 1500, German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer painted himself in a way that recalls representations of Christ. His stern eyes stare right at the viewer of the painting. Without any frills, the artist portrayed himself as a modest creator. Such a self-portrait was unlike anything else at the time.

  • Anthonis van Dyck Selbstporträt

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    Elegance is in the details

    Anton van Dyck (1599-1641) was 20 years old when he did this self-portrait. He went to great lengths to give himself a dignified and elegant appearance. For art historians, self-portraits also describe the times: Van Dyck, who became the court painter of King Charles I in England in 1632, is more like a nobleman than a normal citizen. He was an outstanding portraitist - including of himself.

  • Niederlande Kunst Malerei Rembrandt Selbstporträt

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    Realistic gaze

    Rembrandt (1606 -1669) portrayed himself more often than any other artist before him. His self-portraits show him at various ages and in different roles, whether painting at the easel or like an Apostle. Through his self-portraits, he also studied how to reproduce the effects of aging. Like all of his works, these self-portraits were commissioned paintings and were very popular among buyers.

  • Selbstporträt Caspar David Friedrich

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    Romantic bright eyes

    Caspar David Friedrich (1774 - 1840) was not a portraitist. He was rather renowned for his romantic landscapes depicting the changing seasons. He therefore produced very few self-portraits but, whenever he did, he paid great attention to details. His expressive gaze, his sandy wavy hair, his attitude: Friedrich depicted himself as a self-confident man.

  • München Museum Brandhorst Andy Warhol Werkschau Selbstporträt

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    That look is a brand

    Andy Warhol (1928-1987) produced many famous self-portraits. Unlike Rembrandt, the Pop artist did not aim to provide a realistic representation of himself. Warhol slips into roles to deceive the viewer. There is nevertheless a similarity with Rembrandt: Just like the Baroque artist from Antwerp, the self-portraits were part of Warhol's brand.

  • Francis Bacon Selbstportraits Serie

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    Distorted soul

    The self-portraits of the British artist Francis Bacon (1909 -1992) appear painfully distorted. Bacon did his first self-portrait in 1956. He was inspired by the Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. He does not look very cheerful in these paintings. There is hardly anything human left on his self-portraits - they are rather monstrous, grotesque faces.

  • Berlin Art Week - Cindy Sherman

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    The feminist perspective

    Cindy Sherman has one single artistic motif: herself. She poses in different roles - whether as Marilyn Monroe, a clown, a hermaphrodite or a sex victim. Through these staged self-portrayals, she repeatedly questions the stereotypes in our society's depictions of women.

  • Bildergalerie zu Leben und Wirken des Malers Martin Kippenberger

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    Irony as a concept

    The provocative German Martin Kippenberger (1953 - 1997) became a strongly acclaimed artist in the 1980s. In his self-portraits, he presented himself in varied ways, from a beaten-up teenager to a pudgy lump of flesh. By hiding his face on these self-portraits, Kippenberger displayed the limits of painting.

  • Screenshot Instagram Ai Weiwei Reisepass

    From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

    The political selfie

    Thanks to his active presence on social media, Ai Weiwei has become an icon of the selfie. The Chinese dissident, who currently lives in Berlin, documents decisive moments of his life with his smartphone. He sends strong political messages with these self-portraits, such as this one, when the Chinese government returned his passport.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (eg)


DW recommends

We know what you're thinking. We read your brain

Researchers at Columbia University say they've translated brain signals directly into speech. This could help people recovering after a stroke. Ostensibly. (29.01.2019)  

France fines Google €50 million for EU privacy breaches

The biggest penalty so far under new EU rules was justified by the severity of the infringements of transparency, information and consent, France's regulator ruled. It is a challenge to Google's business model. (21.01.2019)  

Kenya and Nigeria get a bad internet freedom rating

Internet freedom remains on the decline worldwide, a report by US-based think tank Freedom House shows. DW's Chrispin Mwakideu spoke to Freedom on the Net 2018 Program Manager Mai Truong about the findings. (01.11.2018)  

Washington sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal

The US capital has sued Facebook for sharing users' data with Cambridge Analytica. It is the first legal case against Facebook over the privacy scandal. (19.12.2018)  

Internet access: How rural Kenya is keeping pace

Internet access across rural areas of Kenya is widening, underpinned by infrastructure improvements, and the availability of cheap smartphones. We take a look at some of the problems specific to rural areas. (17.01.2019)  

From the self-portrait to the selfie in art

Self-portraits were not invented with the smartphone. See how the masters of self-portraits developed new representations of the artist throughout the centuries. (17.01.2018)  

WWW links

privacytools.io

That One Privacy Site

Safer Internet Day

Audios and videos on the topic

Are biometrics as secure as passwords?  

Advertisement