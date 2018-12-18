Washington sues Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal

The attorney general of Washington, DC, filed a suit against Facebook on Wednesday for allowing Cambridge Analytica to access the personal data of residents in the US capital.

Facebook earlier this year admitted that a third-party personality quiz app collected the personal information of users' friends and the information was sold to the London-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Some 87 million users worldwide were affected.

In Washington, more than 340,000 residents were impacted but only 860 took the quiz, DC Attorney General Karl Racine said.

The lawsuit alleges Facebook knew in 2014 that the app was collecting information on users' friends but failed "to monitor or audit the app."

"We're seeking to hold Facebook accountable for jeopardizing and exposing the personal information of tens of millions of its users," Racine said. "We hope this lawsuit will ensure Facebook takes better care with its data."

In response to the lawsuit, Facebook said in a statement, "We're reviewing the complaint and look forward to continuing our discussions with attorneys general in DC and elsewhere."

The legal action, the first attempt to punish the social media giant over privacy violations, could lead to civil fines against Facebook of up to $1.7 billion (€1.5 billion).

The Cambridge Analytica data was used by US President Donald Trump's election campaign and the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union.

The scandal has raised scrutiny of privacy protection at the world's largest social media company, which has been hit by multiple data breaches impacting millions of users.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? The faces behind the scandal Facebook has been slammed for failing to protect the data of more than 50 million users. Their data was used to further conservative political projects, including Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory. From a former White House strategist to a Canadian whistle blower, here are the people involved in what some are describing as Facebook's largest data breach.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Whistleblower who hacked Facebook A 28-year-old Canadian data analytics expert first blew the whistle on the scandal to Britain’s Observer newspaper. Christopher Wylie claims he set up the project for Cambridge Analytica and helped forge ties with Donald Trump’s campaign. He revealed that millions of profiles were hijacked to influence the election. Cambridge Analytica says Wylie has been "misrepresenting himself and the company."

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Cambridge Analytica boss Cambridge Analytica CEO, Alexander Nix, was one of several senior executives filmed by an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel 4. Nix claimed credit for Donald Trump's 2016 electoral victory. He also said his political consultancy could feed untraceable messages on social media. Executives bragged that the firm could use misinformation, bribery and even prostitutes to help win elections.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Psychology academic behind Facebook app A Moldovan-born Cambridge University researcher developed a personality app that harvested the personal data of 30 million Facebook users. Aleksandr Kogan said he passed the information to Cambridge Analytica, under assurances that what he was doing was legal. But now he says the research firm and Facebook are scapegoating him over the scandal.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Facebook chief was 'deceived' over data use Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized for waiting for four days to respond to the scandal. His social media network claims to be the victim of the whole saga, insisting it was unaware of how the data was being used. Still, Zuckerberg has been summoned by the British and European parliaments, while US consumer regulators have launched an investigation into the firm's use of personal data.

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal? Trump strategist with Cambridge links Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon helped develop the populist, anti-Washington message that helped the billionaire win the White House. A founding member of right-wing outlet Breitbart News, Bannon is a former board member of Cambridge Analytica and brought in wealthy businessman Robert Mercer as a financial backer. He left the White House last August and Trump has since cut him off. Author: Nik Martin



cw/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)

