 Facebook ′sorry′ after new bug exposes millions of photos | News | DW | 14.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Facebook 'sorry' after new bug exposes millions of photos

Millions of Facebook users may have had their photos exposed to third-party applications due to a bug, the company managers said. The latest issue caps a year of embarrassing privacy breaches for the social media giant.

Facebook logo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Sison)

Facebook's chief engineer apologized on Friday after a new bug allowed app developers to "potentially" access photos of up to 6.8 million Facebook users.

The privacy breach lasted for 12 days, ending on September 25. During that time, around 1,500 third-party applications had access to photos shared on Facebook Marketplace or Facebook Stories, but also to pictures that user uploaded to their accounts but did not post.

"We're sorry this happened," engineering director Tomer Bar said in a message to developers, adding that the company has fixed the issue.

Read more: Facebook: 'The truth has been lost'

"Early next week we will be rolling out tools for app developers that will allow them to determine which people using their app might be impacted by this bug," Bar said. "We will be working with those developers to delete the photos from impacted users."

Watch video 00:25
Now live
00:25 mins.

Zuckerberg apologizes to EU over data leak

Ireland to investigate

Facebook said it would send an alert through its social media platform to inform users that may have been affected. The notification would take them to a link that would list any apps they have used which could have accessed their photos.

Following the statement, Ireland's Data Protection Commission said it opened a probe into the company to see if Facebook complied with EU's toughened privacy rules which took effect in May.

Read more: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg admits responsibility for data misuse

Friday's announcement comes at the end of the year of scandals targeting the world's largest social media platform.

Watch video 01:34
Now live
01:34 mins.

A peek into Facebook's war room

Beyond Cambridge Analytica breach

In April, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg testified before the US Senate over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, after the political consulting firm harvested private data of up to 87 million Facebook users for the 2016 election.

In June, Facebook confirmed sharing data with at least four large Chinese tech companies, including cell phone maker Huawei, which US intelligence agencies consider a national security threat. According to The New York Times, Facebook officials said the agreements with the Chinese companies gave them access similar to a deal offered to BlackBerry, which included detailed info on users and all of their friends, such as religious and political leanings, work, education history and relationship status.

Read more: Munich court to try Facebook's Zuckerberg for inciting hatred

Also in June, Facebook confirmed that some 14 million users had their default sharing settings changed to public for four days in May. In October, hackers obtained private data of around 29 million Facebook accounts.

The company also struggled to respond to reports on Facebook's questionable lobbying practices, as well as claims that it had used a consulting company, Definers Public Affairs, to undermine critical US senators and attack companies such as Google and Apple through its affiliates.

Watch video 04:01
Now live
04:01 mins.

Facebook is watching you

dj/sms (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

UK plans maximum fine for Facebook over data breach

Britain's data regulator has said it will fine Facebook half a million pounds for failing to protect users' data. It also accused the social media giant of a lack of transparency about the harvesting of data by others. (11.07.2018)  

Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal: What you need to know

A data analytics company has harvested information from more than 50 million Facebook users. That data was used to "change audience behavior" and advance political projects like Brexit and Donald Trump's White House bid. (21.03.2018)  

Munich court to try Facebook's Zuckerberg for inciting hatred

Mark Zuckerberg and several other senior Facebook staff are facing charges of abetting crimes like Holocaust denial. German authorities believe the social media giant is not doing enough to censor the offensive posts. (04.11.2016)  

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg admits responsibility for data misuse

Marks Zuckerberg has admitted Facebook failed to protect user data and prevent manipulation of its platform. Some 87 million users had their personal information harvested for political purposes by Cambridge Analytica. (09.04.2018)  

Facebook: 'The truth has been lost'

After the recent data abuse scandal, Facebook wants to make it easier for its users to protect their privacy. But big data entrepreneur and technology critic, Yvonne Hofstetter, doubts that anything will change. (03.04.2018)  

Facebook: Hackers accessed data of 29 million users

Hackers accessed data from 29 million Facebook accounts as part of the security breach the social media giant disclosed two weeks ago. Facebook originally thought more than 50 million accounts had been affected. (12.10.2018)  

Facebook rolls out new privacy policy under stricter EU rules

Facebook users in Europe will soon be asked to adjust their privacy settings as the company seeks to comply with a new EU law. Despite the giving users more control over their data, there's still a catch. (18.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

A peek into Facebook's war room  

Facebook is watching you  

Zuckerberg apologizes to EU over data leak  

Related content

Sheryl Sandberg Facebook

Sheryl Sandberg: Facebook's feminist heroine, now in the firing line 21.11.2018

In a wildly successful corporate career, Sheryl Sandberg became a billionaire. Through her feminist activism, she urged women around the world to “lean in.” But recent criticism could force her to lean out of Facebook.

Symbolfoto Facebook

UK fines Facebook $644,000 over data breach 25.10.2018

British regulators slapped Facebook with the maximum possible fine for failing to protect user privacy. Facebook's faulty practices meant 87 million users' personal data was used without their consent.

Facebook

Facebook apologizes after privacy 'bug' makes posts of 14 million users public 07.06.2018

The software problem automatically switched the privacy setting for new posts from private to public. Facebook has been criticized in recent months for sharing personal user data with third parties.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 