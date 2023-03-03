  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
IYI leader Meral Aksener, dressed in a green suit and wearing glasses, addresses reporters at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey
IYI leader Aksener says she won't 'bow down' and wants a stronger candidate to face Erdogan in May's presidential electionImage: ADEM ALTAN/AFP
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey's opposition split over Erdogan challenger

38 minutes ago

Turks are set to elect a president in May but the opposition alliance cannot agree on a candidate to challenge incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Now, the nationalist IYI has left the six-party bloc.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OEcm

Turkey's right-wing nationalist Good Party (IYI) withdrew from the country's opposition alliance Friday over the selection of Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as the candidate to challenge incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in upcoming national elections.

The split comes just weeks before Turkish voters will head to the polls. Erdogan — who has been in power for two decades — this week said the vote, originally scheduled for June, would be staged on May 14.

Meral Aksener, who leads IYI, the second largest party in the opposition alliance, said IYI would not "bow down" to accept what they felt was a weak candidate, instead putting forth the names of the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara as preferable.

In making her argument, Aksener cited polls showing that both Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu would beat Erdogan handily.

Split opposition plays into Erdogan's hands

She and the other party leaders had agreed to Kilicdaroglu's candidacy Thursday, with Aksener herself announcing, "We have reached a common understanding concerning our joint presidential candidate." Yet she revised her stance after long consultations at IYI party headquarters in Ankara Thursday night and Friday morning.

"I'm sorry to say that, as of yesterday, the Table of Six has lost its ability to reflect the will of the nation in its decisions," said Aksener.

"It is no longer a platform through which potential candidates can be discussed," she said, "but a table that works to rubber-stamp a single candidate."

Opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu waves to bystanders followed by his entourage
CHP boss Kilicdaroglu expressed confidence but voters find him unappealingImage: ADEM ALTAN/AFP

Though Kemal Kilicdaroglu has made his candidacy clear for months, voters have little faith in him as he has failed to win a single election in 13 years of leading the CHP. The mayors, on the other hand, wrested office in two Erdogan strongholds in Turkey's 2019 municipal elections.

Despite the untimely split, Kilicdaroglu seemed to take the issue in stride, saying, "don't worry, all the pieces will fall into place."

Still, Kilicdaroglu's candidacy could play into Erdogan's hands at a time when observers saw him potentially weakened.

His chances of overcoming voter misgivings about his performance — with an economy in the doldrums and public opinion shifting away from him for his response to the recent devastating earthquakes that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey — would seem boosted by the prospect of a split opposition putting forth multiple candidates.

Turkey's president under fire for quake response

js/rc (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia's forces surround Bakhmut

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Researchers inserted a camera into the chamber, bringing sights not seen for thousands of years.

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Hidden corridor discovered in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

History11 hours ago01:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Chinese national flags flutter in front of the Great Hall of the People

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Chinese parliament set to centralize CCP power

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

F-35 fighter jets

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

PoliticsMarch 2, 202301:37 min
More from Germany

Europe

Rainfall is sharply down across Europe, after the continent's worst summer drought in 500 years.

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Nature and Environment11 hours ago02:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of Syrian women wrapped in blankets gather in a circle in an emergency shelter after a deadly earthquake

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Human RightsMarch 2, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

PoliticsMarch 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage