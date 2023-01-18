Turkey: Erdogan sets stage for earlier elections

Polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be tight, with Erdogan risking being unseated by a six-party opposition alliance, led by the Republican People's Party (CHP).
Erdogan's approval ratings have dropped amid an economic crisis that saw inflation hit 85% at one point last year. His Justice and Development Party (AKP) is an alliance with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which has lost support in recent years.
Last year, Erdogan had said that the elections would be held in June.
Erdogan's allies for weeks have hinted that the polls could held earlier than the previously announced June 18 due to religious holidays and school exams, which could potentially damper voter.
The opposition has said that they would not support an early election. If the 60% majority required to push forward elections is not achieved, Erdogan could dissolve parliament to call the vote within the next 60 days.