Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu gestures during an interview with Reuters in Istanbul
Image: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS
PoliticsTurkey

Erdogan rival sentenced to jail for insulting officials

15 minutes ago

A Turkish court sentenced the mayor of Istanbul, a key opponent of President Erdogan, to two years and seven months in jail and barred him from politics. Erdogan is renowned for liberal use of laws against "insults."

 A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to two years and seven months in prison for insulting members of Turkey's Supreme Electoral Council. 

Imamoglu is a key opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who recently hinted that he would run for reelection next year for the last time. 

The court also imposed a politicial ban on Imamoglu that could lead to him being removed from office and would be even more likely to rule him out from standing in next year's presidential election, assuming the verdict stands.

What was the case against Imamoglu? 

Imamoglu narrowly won local elections in 2019. His victory, which was confirmed after a rerun, ended a a 25-year domination by Erdogan's conservative allies in Istanbul.

He was tried over a 2019 speech in which he called judicial officials who annulled the first round of election "fools." 

More to follow...

fb/msh (AFP, AP, Reuters)

