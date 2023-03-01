  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
President Erdogan spoke to a parliamentary meeting of his AKP party
President Erdogan spoke to a parliamentary meeting of his AKP partyImage: Mehmet Kaman/AA/picture alliance
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey: Erdogan signals May elections despite earthquake

25 minutes ago

The president indicated that a national vote, originally to be held in June, could come in May. Doubts have been raised as to whether the vote could be carried out in that time in regions hit hardest by the quake.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O8Is

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday signaled that national elections would take place in May, despite a devastating earthquake that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey.

"This nation will do what is necessary on May 14, god willing," Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The remark was an apparent reference to the parliamentary and presidential vote originally scheduled for June 18 but changed to avoid a clash with holidays.

Mounting criticism over quake

Erdogan's government has taken hefty criticism over the high death toll in the quake that struck both Turkey and Syria.

Although many construction firms and contractors are facing legal consequences over buildings that collapsed despite being relatively new, observers say that the problem ran deeper.

At home and abroad, critics have pointed out that the AKP has spent years granting amnesty to builders and homeowners for code violations that made structures less safe.

The Turkey-Syria earthquakes and their aftermath

The government has also been blamed for humanitarian aid being slow to arrive after the February 6 quake.

What did Erdogan say?

Erdogan has acknowledged some "shortcomings" immediately after the disaster, but blamed severe winter weather and blocked roads.

"There were shortcomings, disruptions and delays," however Erdogan asserted Wednesday night that  emergency responders "rushed to help earthquake survivors with all our might."

He added that the government was "not hiding behind excuses."

Shortly before the earthquake, the AKP had slowly been regaining support in the polls following a major slump brought on by an economic crisis and soaring inflation.

Serious doubt has been raised about the ability of election officials to set up and secure accessible polling locations in the hardest-hit regions of Turkey in the coming months.

es/ar (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for ICC Russia probe

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bao Fan

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Human Rights6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz sitting in parliament, staring straight ahead

German government fights over money

German government fights over money

Politics4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the "Sea Eye 4" rescue ship

New hurdles for rescuers at sea in the Mediterranean

New hurdles for rescuers at sea in the Mediterranean

Migration12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

SoccerFebruary 28, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Migration5 hours ago01:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage