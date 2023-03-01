Turkey: Erdogan signals May elections despite earthquake
25 minutes ago
The president indicated that a national vote, originally to be held in June, could come in May. Doubts have been raised as to whether the vote could be carried out in that time in regions hit hardest by the quake.
https://p.dw.com/p/4O8Is
Advertisement
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday signaled that national elections would take place in May, despite a devastating earthquake that killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey.
"This nation will do what is necessary on May 14, god willing," Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
The remark was an apparent reference to the parliamentary and presidential vote originally scheduled for June 18 but changed to avoid a clash with holidays.
Mounting criticism over quake
Erdogan's government has taken hefty criticism over the high death toll in the quake that struck both Turkey and Syria.
Although many construction firms and contractors are facing legal consequences over buildings that collapsed despite being relatively new, observers say that the problem ran deeper.