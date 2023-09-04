Turkey's Erdogan hopes Russia renews grain deal soon

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been urging Russia to return to a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain, easing a global food crisis. However, Moscow is seeking concessions that only the West can offer.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced optimism about restoring a crucial UN-brokered grain deal after Monday talks with his Russian opposite number Vladimir Putin.

Moscow abandoned the deal, which created corridors for Ukraine's food exports amid a global food shortage, in early July. Russia complained that the West was blocking its own grain and fertilizer exports.

What the two leaders said

In a press conference after three hours of talks in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, the Turkish president said he believed a solution could be found soon to revive the agreement. With new proposals from the United Nations aimed at addressing Russia's concerns, Erdogan said he hoped to reach a workable solution before long.

"We have prepared a new proposal package in consultation with the UN. I believe that it is possible to get results. I believe that a solution that will meet Turkey's expectations will be reached soon."

Erdogan also said alternatives to the original grain deal that have been floated by Moscow and Kyiv "could not provide a lasting solution."

Putin said Russia was ready to revive the deal "as soon" as restrictions on its own exports were lifted.

"We will be ready to consider the possibility of reviving the grain deal... and we will do it as soon as all the agreements on lifting restrictions on Russian agricultural exports are fully implemented," Putin said alongside Erdogan.

Why is the deal important?

The agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, had kept Ukrainian grain exports flowing since last summer, securing global supply chains.

Since stepping back from the deal, Russia has launched a barrage of attacks on cereal stores and port infrastructure in Ukraine, one of the world's largest grain suppliers. It has said it will regard vessels traveling to and from Ukrainian ports as potentially carrying military cargo and, therefore, legitimate targets.

The attacks have included its inland Danube River ports of Reni and Izmail, both just across the water from NATO member Romania, which have gained increasing significance as export hubs for Ukraine.

Lives, livelihoods at risk as Russia attacks Ukrainian ports To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Turkey's president has called upon Russia to lift its blockade, underlining the agreement's importance for food stability across the developing world. He has stressed that the deal is also essential to maintain security in the Black Sea region itself.

Erdogan has sought to maintain cordial ties with both Moscow and Kyiv during the 16-month war in Ukraine and has refused to join other NATO members in sanctioning Russia.

Russia 'exacerbating global hunger,' says Germany

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday accused Putin of playing "cynical" games.

"Russia is exacerbating global hunger," she said. "It is only because of Putin that the freighters do not have free passage again."

Baerbock added, however, that Erdogan's efforts to "get the agreement back on track" were important.

Putin said after the talks with Turkey's president that Moscow was close to reaching a deal to provide grain to six African countries.

He said that Russia would supply the food and carry out logistics free of charge, adding that deliveries "would begin in the next couple of weeks."

What is Russia demanding?

Putin says certain conditions — the easing of Western sanctions — would need to be fulfilled for Russia to return to the deal.

These would entail the removal of obstacles to exports of Russia's foodstuffs, including Western sanctions on payments, logistics, and shipping insurance.

Erdogan has indicated sympathy with Putin's position. In July, he said Putin had "certain expectations from Western countries" over the Black Sea deal. He added it was "crucial for these countries to take action in this regard."

Recently, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "concrete proposals" to get Russian exports to global markets. However, Lavrov said Moscow was not satisfied with the letter.

Moscow has shown no signs of relenting in its attacks on grain export infrastructure ahead of the talks.

Russia launched a "massive" drone attack targeting Ukraine's Odesa region, Ukrainian officials said Monday, damaging infrastructure in Izmail. The Danube route is now Ukraine's most important conduit to export grain, with ships departing to the Black Sea via the Romanian port of Constanta — thus skirting Russia's blockade on Ukrainian ports.

rc/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)