  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Global food security
Donald Trump
Donald Trump has been present on his own social media platform, Truth Social, after being banned by Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riotsImage: Mandel Ngan/AFP
PoliticsUnited States of America

Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts to be restored

27 minutes ago

The former US president had been blocked from the social media platforms since the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Meta said it was taking measures to prevent "repeat offenders" from violating its rules.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mhbz

Facebook parent company, Meta, announced on Wednesday that it would restore former US President Donald Trump's accounts on its platforms "in the coming weeks" after a two-year ban

The company said it was adding "new guardrails" to ensure there are no "repeat offenders" who break its rules.

Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday, "In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation."

Why was Trump banned?

Shortly after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump's accounts were banned or suspended by social media platforms for violating their rules.

At the time, Twitter said two of his tweets violated the company's policies against what it calls the glorification of violence. 

Facebook, Instagram and YouTube suspended Trump's accounts amid fears that he might use social media to incite more unrest.

Meta's move came after Twitter reinstated the former president's account last November. CEO Elon Musk had posted a poll asking the social media platform should allow Trump back, and his account reappeared after the narrow vote.

Trump's Twitter account restored

Trump reacts

In a post on his own social media network Truth Social, Trump said such a ban "should never again happen to a sitting President." 

Trump's Facebook ban, which came into effect a day after the deadly insurrection, was the first time the company ever blocked the account of a sitting head of state for violating its content rules.

The restoration of his social media accounts comes as Trump, who is facing criminal probes by the Justice Department, seeks another run for the White House in 2024. Facebook and Instagram have been key platforms for online political outreach and fundraising. 

Trump said after he was reinstated on Twitter that he was in talks with Meta about returning.

fb/ar (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine war, soldiers stand on a tank

Ukrainian tank unit fights Russians, exhaustion and the cold

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Svenja Schulze and Monique Nsanzabaganw, two women seated in armchairs, a small table between them

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

How good is Germany's new development strategy for Africa?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A small diamond with a man's face in the background

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

India: War in Ukraine robs diamond city of its sparkle

Business10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz speaking in the Bundestag on January 25, 2023

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Scholz defends decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine

Politics11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A picture showing the start of production in a new car body plant of the Slovak division of Volkswagen in Bratislava

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Slovakia's auto industry faces painful EV transition

Business13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Health15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once': A man in a suit smoking in a green alley.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' tops Oscar nominations

FilmJanuary 24, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva about to shake hands with Argentinian President Alberto Fernández at an official visit to Buenos Aires

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

The sur: Argentina, Brazil put common currency plan on ice

BusinessJanuary 24, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage