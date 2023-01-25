Donald Trump has been present on his own social media platform, Truth Social, after being banned by Facebook and Twitter in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riotsImage: Mandel Ngan/AFP
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts to be restored
The former US president had been blocked from the social media platforms since the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Meta said it was taking measures to prevent "repeat offenders" from violating its rules.
Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday, "In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation."
Why was Trump banned?
Shortly after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump's accounts were banned or suspended by social media platforms for violating their rules.
At the time, Twitter said two of his tweets violated the company's policies against what it calls the glorification of violence.