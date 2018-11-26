 Trump threatens General Motors after announced closures in Midwest | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Trump threatens General Motors after announced closures in Midwest

Donald Trump has warned General Motors that it's "playing around with the wrong person" following plans to close multiple plants in North America. Almost 15,000 jobs will be shed in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Ontario.

USA Donald Trump, American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti (Getty Images/AFP/N. Kamm)

General Motors (GM) may have delivered net income of close to $2.5 billion (€2.2 billion) in the third quarter of 2018 and be on a sound financial footing, but the company's intention to cease operations in three Midwestern states and the Canadian province of Ontario has been met with disdain by the US president.

Plans were announced on Monday to cut the General Motors workforce by 15 percent in a move that will hit white-collar workers hardest, but would also see more than 6,000 production line jobs go as GM looks to invest in future technologies. These would most likely affect three assembly plants in Detroit, Ohio and Ontario as well as two factories in Michigan and Maryland that build transmissions and batteries.

"They better damn well open a new plant there very quickly," Trump told The Wall Street Journal. "I love Ohio. I told them 'you're playing around with the wrong person.'"

Trump added: "I said 'I heard you're closing your plant,'" he recalled from his conversation with Barra. "It's not going to be closed for long, I hope, Mary, because if it is you have a problem."

Trump's threats come 16 months after Trump visited Ohio, a state he won in the 2016 election by more than 8 percentage points, and promised residents that their jobs are "all coming back". However, the president's policies have contributed to the problem according to GM, who have pointed towards rising costs for suppliers, namely steel tariffs.

Mary Barra, Hauptgeschäftsführerin von General Motors (Getty Images/B. Pugliano)

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, says the job cuts are in order to invest in future technologies.

Stefan Kooths, economics expert at the Kieler Institute, claims that the White House's protectionist policies are starting to harm the American economy .

"We warned early on that these measures, such as protectionism in aluminium and steel, are rapidly spreading to other industries," Kooths told DW. "Ultimately, the US economy suffers as much from these sanctions as the rest of the world. This will make everyone poorer and the American car industry will be the victims of US protectionism.

But Kooths warned that while tariffs and protectionist measures implemented by the White House are a contributory factor, they are not the only reason for the issues GM are facing.

"The problems of GM certainly do not go back only to the higher steel prices," Kooths said. "They also have something to do with the need to re-adjust the model palette. Some chiefs are now too quick to push everything on the tariffs. But clearly these are the negative boomerang effects that then hit your own economy."

GM say the decision was taken to help its investment in electric and autonomous vehicles, with Barra defending the decision as a pre-emptive step necessary to take during strong economic times to protect the company through future economic slowdown.

GM was bailed out by the American taxpayer a decade ago, with the company nationalized for a short period after the 2008 financial crisis.

Watch video 01:25
Now live
01:25 mins.

GM to revisit plan for South Korean plant closure

DW recommends

General Motors to slash 14,700 jobs in US and Canada

Auto giant General Motors will close a number of plants but says that most of the layoffs will be white-collar jobs. The company also wants to shift resources away from conventional cars to trucks, SUVs and electric. (26.11.2018)  

Opinion: Donald Trump and his useless rage over General Motors

US carmaker General Motors (GM) has announced 14,000 job cuts and the closure of several plants worldwide, including four in the US. Donald Trump is furious, but he's partly to blame says DW's Henrik Böhme. (27.11.2018)  

Toyota, Uber join forces to push autonomous driving

Japanese carmaker Toyota has said it's pumping a half-billion dollars into US ride-hailing company Uber to develop self-driving vehicles. The investment will help both sides compete with market leader Google's Waymo. (28.08.2018)  

Trump's trade policies already hitting GM, Fiat Chrysler

Shares in GM and Fiat Chrysler have tumbled after both automakers cut their full-year profit forecasts. Analysts say soaring inputs costs as a result of US metals' tariffs are already having an impact. (25.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

GM to revisit plan for South Korean plant closure  

Related content

General Motors

General Motors to slash 14,700 jobs in US and Canada 26.11.2018

Auto giant General Motors will close a number of plants but says that most of the layoffs will be white-collar jobs. The company also wants to shift resources away from conventional cars to trucks, SUVs and electric.

USA | General Motors Flint Assembly Plant

Opinion: Donald Trump and his useless rage over General Motors 27.11.2018

US carmaker General Motors (GM) has announced 14,000 job cuts and the closure of several plants worldwide, including four in the US. Donald Trump is furious, but he's partly to blame says DW's Henrik Böhme.

Iran Imam Reza Schrein in Mesched

Iran braces as US prepares to reimpose pre-JCPOA sanctions 02.11.2018

An already-reeling Iran is preparing for the United States to reimpose all pre-2015 sanctions. The European Union has declared a general intent to assist Iran, but concrete steps in that direction are not yet evident.

Advertisement
CRISPR/Cas9 technology in use

Stop human gene editing!

Artificially modifying human genes must not be tolerated, says DW's Fabian Schmidt. 

World's first gene-edited babies born, scientist claims  