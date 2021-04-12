Visit the new DW website

General Motors

General Motors is an iconic American auto manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. A Fortune 500 company, it has some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick.

Lately, General Motors has been at the center of a recall scandal in the United States after several lethal accidents were tied back to faulty ignition switches in its vehicles. This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving the automaker.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 12.04.2021

Chip Shortage - Online Expo

US startup Nikola wants to transform the trucking and transportation industry 10.09.2020

Zero-emissions truck maker Nikola aims to disrupt the trucking and transportation industry and transform it into an environmentally friendly business. Now General Motors has announced a partnership with the startup.

FILE - This April 18, 2019, file photo shows a sign for Zoom Video Communications ahead Nasdaq IPO in New York. Video app company Zoom said Thursday, June 11 2020, it regretted that some meetings involving U.S.-based Chinese dissidents were disrupted, as meanwhile a prominent Hong Kong activist said his account was blocked despite the city’s guarantees of free speech. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) |

Zoom's market value surges past Boeing, General Motors 01.09.2020

As the world ground to halt and people stayed home, Zoom's video conferencing service boomed. Second-quarter growth raised the company’s value above well-established global brands.

16.09.2019, USA, Hamtramck: Mitglieder der US-Autogewerkschaft United Auto Workers Mitglieder (UAW) streiken vor dem Montagewerk von General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck. UAW bestreikt den Autoriesen General Motors (GM) zum ersten Mal seit zwölf Jahren. Foto: Paul Sancya/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

GM autoworkers strike in dispute over conditions 16.09.2019

Some 49,000 employees in the US walked out after contract talks on pay and benefits with General Motors came to a grinding halt. It marks the first national strike since 2007 for the union autoworkers at GM.

Kia Motors America stellt am 08.01.2017 den 2018 Kia Stinger während der North American International Auto Show in Detroit vor. Foto: David Guralnick/Detroit News/dpa |

Detroit auto show the last of its kind 11.01.2019

The North American International Auto Show kicks off this week. Largely shunned by European carmakers, the expo will be a concentration of American might. It may also be the end of an era.

ARCHIV März 2017 *** US President Donald Trump(C)delivers remarks at American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Michigan with General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Dennis Williams, United Auto Workers president on March 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump threatens General Motors after announced closures in Midwest 27.11.2018

Donald Trump has warned General Motors that it's "playing around with the wrong person" following plans to close multiple plants in North America. Almost 15,000 jobs will be shed in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Ontario.
***Archivbild*** FLINT, MI - JANUARY 24: A person in a cowboy hat works on building a Chevy pickup truck on the assembly line of the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant January 24, 2011 in Flint, Michigan. In response to customer demand GM announced they are adding a third shift and an estimated 750 jobs at the plant. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Opinion: Donald Trump and his useless rage over General Motors 27.11.2018

US carmaker General Motors (GM) has announced 14,000 job cuts and the closure of several plants worldwide, including four in the US. President Donald Trump is furious, but he's partly to blame, says DW's Henrik Böhme.
FILE - This April 21, 2009, file photo shows General Motors world headquarters in Detroit. A federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday, April 15, 2015, that General Motors is shielded from death and injury claims potentially totaling billions of dollars tied to defective ignition switches in certain GM small cars. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) |

General Motors to slash 14,700 jobs in US and Canada 26.11.2018

Auto giant General Motors will close a number of plants but says that most of the layoffs will be white-collar jobs. The company also wants to shift resources away from conventional cars to trucks, SUVs and electric.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, an Uber driverless car is displayed in a garage in San Francisco. A fleet of self-driving Uber cars is headed to Arizona after they were banned from California roads over safety concerns. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) |

Toyota, Uber join forces to push autonomous driving 28.08.2018

Japanese carmaker Toyota has said it's pumping a half-billion dollars into US ride-hailing company Uber to develop self-driving vehicles. The investment will help both sides compete with market leader Google's Waymo.
***Archivbild*** FLINT, MI - JANUARY 24: A person in a cowboy hat works on building a Chevy pickup truck on the assembly line of the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant January 24, 2011 in Flint, Michigan. In response to customer demand GM announced they are adding a third shift and an estimated 750 jobs at the plant. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Trump's trade policies already hitting GM, Fiat Chrysler 25.07.2018

Shares in GM and Fiat Chrysler have tumbled after both automakers cut their full-year profit forecasts. Analysts say soaring inputs costs as a result of US metals' tariffs are already having an impact.
April 2, 2018*** A man pushes a shopping cart past a display of nuts imported from the United States and other countries at a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, April 2, 2018. China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with President Donald Trump that companies worry might depress global commerce. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) |

Beijing retaliates in US-China trade tiff 04.04.2018

Beijing announced additional tariffs on 106 US products, including soybeans and cars, worth around $50 billion. The Chinese government is sending a clear signal to Washington by including soybean - more than half US soybean exports go to China.
***Archivbild*** Combine harvesters crop a soybean field, in Campo Novo do Parecis, about 400km northwest from the capital city of Cuiaba, in Mato Grosso, Brazil, on March 27, 2012. AFP PHOTO/Yasuyoshi CHIBA (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images)

Soybean, aircraft and cars: Which US states will suffer most? 04.04.2018

In the latest round of Chinese tariffs against 106 American products, the focus is on the lucrative US exports of soybeans, planes and cars. But why has China targeted these products and which US states will suffer most?
ARCHIV - Ein Logo des Autoherstellers Opel steht am 06.03.2017 in Kaiserslautern (Rheinland-Pfalz) am Werk des Autobauers. (zu dpa «Opel-Übernahme durch französischen PSA-Konzern perfekt» vom 01.08.2017) Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Opel still struggling after PSA takeover 01.03.2018

German carmaker Opel is still losing money six months on from its takeover by France's PSA Group. The new owner's first priority is to return Open to profitability. How is the effort progressing?
FILE - This April 21, 2009, file photo shows General Motors world headquarters in Detroit. A federal bankruptcy judge ruled Wednesday, April 15, 2015, that General Motors is shielded from death and injury claims potentially totaling billions of dollars tied to defective ignition switches in certain GM small cars. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) |

GM to revisit plan for South Korean plant closure 20.02.2018

General Motors recently announced plans to shut down one of its four plants in South Korea — a move welcomed by US President Donald Trump. But now the US car industry giant looks set to make a U-turn.
Peugeot erwaegt Kauf von OPEL. Der franzoesische Autokonzern PSA Peugeot Citroen hat Interesse an Opel. Die Franzosen verhandeln offenbar mit General Motors ueber die deutsche Tochter. Opel soll Berichten zufolge an den franzoesischen Konkurrenten Peugeot verkauft werden.FOTOMONTAGE. | Verwendung weltweit

PSA inherits massive emissions problem from Opel deal 29.11.2017

French car maker PSA is reportedly seeking a refund from General Motors (GM) after discovering it was allegedly misled about Opel's emissions challenges prior to the acquisition of the German car maker.
ARCHIV - Montage des Chevrolet Silverado HD Pickup im Werk in Flint, Michigan, USA (Handout General Motors, herausgegeben am 24.01.2010). Am Freitag (26.08.2011) wird eine Schätzung zum Wirtschaftswachstum in den USA im 2. Quartal vorgestellt. Die amerikanische Notenbank wird nach Ansicht von US-Wirtschaftsexperten vorerst wahrscheinlich keine neuen Aktionen zur Stützung der schwächelnden US-Wirtschaft unternehmen. Der Chef der Federal Reserve (Fed) Ben Bernanke werde seine mit Spannung erwarteten Rede am Freitag (26.08.2011) wohl nicht nutzen, um Maßnahmen zur Stützung der Konjunktur anzukündigen, berichtete unter anderem das «Wall Street Journal» am Donnerstag. Das Blatt beruft sich wie auch andere US-Medien auf Aussagen verschiedener Ökonomen. In dem Land geht die Sorge vor dem Abgleiten in eine erneute Rezession um, auch wenn es in aktuellen Konjunkturdaten keine klaren Anzeichen dafür gibt. EPA/John F. Martin / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ pixel

Auto giants launch new coalition to save NAFTA 24.10.2017

General Motors, Toyota and Volkswagen are among the members of a new coalition to urge the United States to remain in the NAFTA trade deal. President Trump threatened to withdraw from it for a number of reasons.
