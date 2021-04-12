Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
General Motors is an iconic American auto manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. A Fortune 500 company, it has some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick.
Lately, General Motors has been at the center of a recall scandal in the United States after several lethal accidents were tied back to faulty ignition switches in its vehicles. This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving the automaker.
Zero-emissions truck maker Nikola aims to disrupt the trucking and transportation industry and transform it into an environmentally friendly business. Now General Motors has announced a partnership with the startup.