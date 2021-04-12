General Motors is an iconic American auto manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. A Fortune 500 company, it has some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including Chevrolet, Cadillac and Buick.

Lately, General Motors has been at the center of a recall scandal in the United States after several lethal accidents were tied back to faulty ignition switches in its vehicles. This page is an automatic compilation of the latest news involving the automaker.