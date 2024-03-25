Trump gets financial lifeline in 1 case, start date in other

Two New York legal cases against Donald Trump developed on Monday. The GOP frontrunner will likely face trial for alleged hush-money payments before the election, but got a financial lifeline in his fraud conviction.

Businessman-politician Donald J. Trump returned to New York on Monday to appear before judges overseeing two of his four ongoing legal trials.

Monday's cases pertained to the start of a jury trial for campaign finance violations in the so-called Stormy Daniels hush-money case, and a looming deadline to pay a massive $457 million (€422 million) financial penalty in a New York civil business fraud case.

Trump and his lawyers were seeking a further delay in the start of the Daniels case, which has already been pushed back until April due to the arrival of troves of federal documents just prior to the start of the trial originally set to start on Monday.

In the second case, Trump was informed of the state of New York's stance on the collection of the fraud fine. He was told the judgement would be paused as his legal team had requested, if he paid a smaller sum of $175 million within 10 days.

Stormy Daniels case date set for April 15

"This is a witch hunt. This is a hoax," Trump told reporters outside the courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court for a hearing on the start of the hush-money case.

Trump's legal team has accused the prosecution of deliberately withholding evidence, seeking delays and even a dismissal of the trial. On Monday, presiding Justice Juan Merchan began the hearing by reading the motion submitted by the Trump legal team.

The prosecution flatly denied the allegation, with prosecutor Matthew Colangelo telling Justice Merchan, "We are not actively suppressing or suppressing in any way discoverable or otherwise impeachable materials."

Justice Merchan was not convinced by the defendant's arguments and ordered the trial to begin on April 15, meaning that barring further delays, Trump will become the first former US president ever to stand trial in a criminal court.

js/msh (AP, Reuters)