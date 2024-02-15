US: New York judge says Trump hush money case will proceed

The judge said former President Donald Trump's hush money trial will begin with jury selection on March 25. Trump has claimed the case is politically motivated ahead of the 2024 election.

Donald Trump's hush money trial will go ahead as scheduled after a judge on Thursday threw out his request to dismiss the criminal charges.

Justice Juan Merchan has set a trial date of March 25 for the case, which relates to money that the former US president allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump repeated unfounded claims that the case brought against him is politically motivated.

"They wouldn't have brought this except for the fact — no way — except for the fact that I'm running for president and doing well," Trump said in a hallway outside the Manhattan courtroom.

The frontrunner in the Republican primaries also faces three other criminal cases.

What is the Stormy Daniels case about?

Prosecutors allege that Trump illegally falsified business records linked to payments to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

He allegedly covered up remittances to his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, in order to reimburse him fro payments made to bury stories about Trump's alleged extramarital sexual relations with Daniels and a Playboy model.

Trump now faces 34 counts of accounting fraud.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

zc/wd (AP, Reuters, AFP)