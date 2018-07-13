 Troubled Deutsche Bank announces surprise bump in profits | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 16.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Troubled Deutsche Bank announces surprise bump in profits

Germany's biggest lender has surprised the market by announcing projected profits of around €700 million for the second quarter of 2018. The bumper results come nine days ahead of the release of their earnings report.

USA - Deutsche Bank - New York (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank, is expecting significantly higher profits than predicted for the second quarter of 2018.

In the period from April to June, the bank is expecting to report a profit of €700 million ($819 million) before tax, and €400 million after tax — more than double the €321 million pre-tax profits.

Analysts had previously predicted a profit of €159 million after tax, forcing the Frankfurt-based conglomerate to announce the revised forecast ahead of the release of their full earnings report on July 25.

Deutsche Bank, whose shares had fallen by almost 40 percent since the start of the year, have embarked on severe cost-cutting measures during this period after three straight full-year losses, cutting the company's workforce by 1,700 to just over 95,400.

The latest figures, which have led to a 10 percent jump in Deutsche's shares, would appear to offer some welcome relief for new but beleaguered CEO Christian Sewing, who has had to deal with a flurry of bad news since taking the post.

"Management believes that these results demonstrate the resilience of the franchise," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

Deutsche bounces back 

The news comes soon after it was revealed that Deutsche Bank's US operations failed the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests due to "widespread and critical deficiencies" in its risk management.

It was not the first time that the German banking giant had been unable to pass a US annual stress test, having failed similar tests in 2015 and 2016, with the company's share price hitting a historic low afterwards.

Deutsche Bank were one of only three of the 35 banks to fail the test.

Watch video 01:08
Now live
01:08 mins.

Deutsche Bank fails stress test

mds/aos (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Deutsche Bank fails US Federal Reserve stress test

German banking giant Deutsche Bank's US operations failed the Fed's second round of stress tests, the qualitative test. Of the big banks tested, 32 out of the 35 passed the test. (29.06.2018)  

The never-ending story of Germany's ghost money

Bitcoin is on everyone's lips, but in Germany there is a once mighty currency that you can actually put your hands on — just don't try paying with it. Why are 12 billion Deutsche Marks still in circulation? (21.06.2018)  

Deutsche Bank confirms deeper staff cuts

Germany's biggest private lender has announced it's laying off more employees than originally planned as it looks to retreat from equities markets across the world in a sweeping overhaul launched by its new CEO. (24.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Deutsche Bank fails stress test  

Related content

Deutsche Bank fails stress test 29.06.2018

Deutsche Bank's US division has failed the second round of the US Federal Reserve's annual stress test. The Fed cited “widespread and critical deficiencies” in its appraisal of the lender. 31 of the 35 banks examined passed the test.

USA - Deutsche Bank - New York

Deutsche Bank fails US Federal Reserve stress test 28.06.2018

German banking giant Deutsche Bank's US operations failed the Fed's second round of stress tests, the qualitative test. Of the big banks tested, 32 out of the 35 passed the test.

USA - Deutsche Bank - New York

US banks, Deutsche, clear Fed stress tests 22.06.2018

The biggest US banks, including Deutsche Bank's US subsidiary, are equipped to survive a recession, the Fed says. Yet there are warning signs, including for Deutsche, whose credit rating took another hit on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Exhaust pipes on a car

Opel reportedly manipulated diesel emissions

Opel is being investigated for manipulating vehicle emissions on about 60,000 cars, according to a media report. 

Volkswagen loses bid to block investigators  

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Africa

US & China tariffs fuel fears for global growth - Stopping money laundering in Latvia  

Business  