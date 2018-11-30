Thousands march in Brussels ahead of COP24 climate conference

Tens of thousands of people have marched through Brussels to call on governments to stick to their climate change commitments. The protest came as a major United Nations climate summit kicked off in Poland.
Around 65,000 people braved rain and wind to take part in the "Claim the Climate" demonstration through central Brussels on Sunday, Belgian police said.
The climate rally, which organizers called the biggest in Belgium's history, followed similar weekend marches in Berlin and Cologne.
Holding banners with slogans including "There is no planet B" and "Climate First, Politics Second," the protesters urged delegates meeting at the COP24 climate conference in Katowice, Poland, to set more ambitious targets to limit carbon emissions.
Read more: Opinion: The brave optimism at COP24
Negotiators from nearly 200 countries are attending the two-week long United Nations summit, which aims to flesh out a rule book for implementing the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
The pact set the goal of limiting global warming to a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Scientists say sticking to that target will involve a dramatic shift away from fossil fuels such as coal. The burning of coal, oil and natural gas emits a large share of greenhouse gases causing climate change.
Read more: Crunch time for the climate at the COP24 global warming conference
Greenpeace protesters in prison
Not far from the COP24 venue in Katowice, Polish anti-coal campaigners held their own, smaller protest on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in neighboring Slovakia, a court ordered 12 Greenpeace activists to be held in pre-trial detention after they displayed protest banners on a tower at a coal mine in the western town of Novaky.
The protesters, who are from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Finland and Belgium, could face prison terms of up to five years if convicted, Greenpeace said.
Read more: Africans expect real action on climate change at COP24
nm/amp (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
From Berlin to Cologne, protesters have gathered to demand more from the government in the fight against climate change. Greenpeace said Germany must lead, and that means phasing out coal by 2030. (01.12.2018)
If climate change and global warning continue unabated, then Africa’s future does not look bright. Experts warn that participants at the COP24 conference in Poland have to deliver on previous pledges. (01.12.2018)
After climate talks in Bonn, many criticize outcomes as weak. Increasingly, concerned citizens see legal action as a path for climate action — a thousand climate lawsuits are currently active around the world. (10.05.2018)
The goals of the Paris Climate Agreement are well-known, but how to reach them is still an open question. In December, the world's nations will agree on the rules, but what about the finance? (11.09.2018)
Efforts need to be tripled in order to close the gap between a deteriorating climate and a world in which global warming is kept below 2 degrees Celsius this century, the United Nations Environment Program finds. (27.11.2018)
With the COP24 starting next week, right-wing populists are seeking to reframe the discussion about climate change even in ultra-ecological Germany. Environmentalists face a dilemma — to rebut or ignore the deniers. (28.11.2018)
Three years after the euphoria of the Paris Accord signing in 2015, UN climate activists are meeting in Poland this week. Times have changed dramatically since Paris. But there is still hope, says Jens Thurau. (02.12.2018)