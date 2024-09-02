The volunteer rescuing a forest from drought in Libya

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaThe volunteer rescuing a forest from drought in LibyaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfrica02/09/2024February 9, 2024A volunteer conservationist in the coastal city of Al-Khums has taken it upon himself to water hundreds of trees. The 65 year old has spent years planting trees and raising awareness. But the fast-changing climate now means even more is required.https://p.dw.com/p/4cAC8Advertisement