The volunteer rescuing a forest from drought in Libya

February 9, 2024

A volunteer conservationist in the coastal city of Al-Khums has taken it upon himself to water hundreds of trees. The 65 year old has spent years planting trees and raising awareness. But the fast-changing climate now means even more is required.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cAC8
