Living sustainably

Increasingly people are thinking about what constitutes a good life. Why are some places more liveable and what makes tourism environmentally friendly?

As the global population continues to increase, so does the need for more resources to meet our needs. We use more energy, eat more meat and fish, pollute more drinking water and fell more trees than Earth can replenish. Our so-called "ecological footprint" is growing from year to year. The implications can already be felt: climate change, biodiversity loss, deforestation, water shortages. There are lots of smart ideas out there to reduce our daily footprint without reducing our quality of life. From cutting back on packaging to going plastic-free, riding a bike instead of driving a car, taking the train rather than flying, there are many ways to make a contribution.