Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Living sustainably

Increasingly people are thinking about what constitutes a good life. Why are some places more liveable and what makes tourism environmentally friendly?

As the global population continues to increase, so does the need for more resources to meet our needs. We use more energy, eat more meat and fish, pollute more drinking water and fell more trees than Earth can replenish. Our so-called "ecological footprint" is growing from year to year. The implications can already be felt: climate change, biodiversity loss, deforestation, water shortages. There are lots of smart ideas out there to reduce our daily footprint without reducing our quality of life. From cutting back on packaging to going plastic-free, riding a bike instead of driving a car, taking the train rather than flying, there are many ways to make a contribution.

BU: Workers risk their health rummage through the trash for little pay to find recyclables ALT: A worker collecting rubbish on the Gonio landfill

Living and working on Georgia's largest garbage dump 27.10.2021

Environmentalists fear pollution from the Gonio landfill is seeping into the air, soil and waters of the Black Sea. But government plans to close it have left many waste pickers worrying about an uncertain future.

26.07.2019, xmkx, Wetter Hitzewelle in Deutschland, Thermometer mit 41 Grad | Verwendung weltweit

Degrees of danger: What will the world look like if we miss our climate targets? 12.10.2021

With the plans currently on the table, we are gearing up for an increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius. That would be much worse for the planet than adhering to the agreed-upon Paris goal of 1.5 C.
A recycling class with school children in Russia. Schlagwörter: Russia, global ideas, recycling.

Raising recycling awareness among Russia's next generation  06.10.2021

Millions of tons of household rubbish are produced every year. Can a new project find practical solutions to the garbage problem?
Florida Clean-Up Photographer/source: Kaleigh Cunningham When was the photo taken: December 2020 Where was the photo taken: Miami, FL Caption: ACC activists gathered to clean up South Florida beaches. Thema Konservative Klimaktivisten in den USA

Are US Republicans finally waking up to the climate crisis? 23.09.2021

Climate change denial has been rampant in conservative America, but something is shifting. A growing movement is advocating for climate action — in its own fossil fuel-friendly way.
Pic 1 BU: Reena Bhalekar stands in the location where her house used to be before the floods swept it away. All that remains is her bed. ALT: Reena Bhalekar stands in the location where her house used to be in India.

Climate change and construction spell disaster for the Himalayas 09.09.2021

This summer flash floods and landslides in India left people bereaved and displaced. Activists say poor urban planning, driven by tourism and urban growth, is exacerbating the impact of the climate crisis.

Die zukünftigen Bewohner bauen im nachhaltigen Wohnprojekt Solano Trindade ihre Wohnungen selbst – mit ökologischen Bautechniken. Ort: Wohnprojekt Solano Trindade, Duque de Caxias, Brasilien. Fotografin: Bianca Kopsch. Datum: August 2021

Rio de Janeiro: From homeless to home builder 02.09.2021

In the Brazilian megacity Rio de Janeiro, accommodation is scarce and often unaffordable. A sustainable housing project is tackling the crisis by involving people in building their own homes.
Ein Trottellummenküken ist nach seinem Sprung vom Lummenfelsen auf der Suche nach seinen Eltern. Jedes Jahr Mitte Juni beginnt auf Helgoland ein unvergleichliches Spektakel: Trottellummenküken springen vom Lummenfelsen rund 40 Meter tief zu ihren Eltern ins Wasser. Doch manchmal endet ein Sprung auch hinter einer Mauer.

When nature needs tourism  06.07.2021

Tourism often harms the environment, but not always. The COVID-19 pandemic shows that in some places nature actually benefits from tourists.

Juan Zacarías / DW RonaldWorkshop 26/05/2021 Ronald Wagemann von der Initiative CCORI/Cocina Optima bringt Köchinnen eines ‚comedor popular‘ (einer Art Volxküche) bei, wie man Lebensmittel komplett verwertet. Gegründet haben die Initiative die Köche Palmiro Ocampo und Ronald Wagemann. Ihr Ziel: Dafür zu sorgen, dass in peruanischen Restaurants möglichst keine Lebensmittel weggeworfen werden.

A greener way to cook and farm in Peru 10.06.2021

While the South American country is famous for its diverse cuisine, food waste is a problem. Could the principles of the circular economy help turn this around?
Carissa Cabrera is a member of EcoTok. EcoTok's 16 members post videos on climate and environment topics on video-sharing platform TikTok in the hope they will go viral. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, TikTok, Social Media, EcoTok

The Gen Z climate activists going viral on TikTok 18.05.2021

Dance routines and cat memes are usually what goes viral on TikTok. But now young eco-influencers are racking up millions of views with videos on everything from trash to the rights of nature.
A elderly shepherd couple, Nasos Tzimas (84) and Eleni Tzima (80), have been camping for the last 53 summers of their life in the heart of Mt Smolikas, Pindus, Greece. 27 June 2019. Living in a makeshift hut and using solar energy for light, radio and communication, they are the last elderly couple surviving this way in the area. This year propably is the last as Mrs. Eleni said due to Mr. Nasos health problems.

A journey with Greece's last nomadic shepherds 02.03.2021

The sustainable farming practice of herding sheep hundreds of kilometers dates back millennia. We meet the people keeping the tradition alive despite pressure from industrialized agriculture, tourism and climate change.
Amandine Roggeman. (copyright: Katrin Baumann / Convention citoyenne pour le climat)

France's citizen climate assembly: A failed experiment?   16.02.2021

Emmanuel Macron's experiment in participatory democracy is under fire after more than half of the proposals from citizens were dropped from the French climate law.

23/12/2020 Spinning the charka - India_s symbol of freedom movement Photographer: Vikram Venkatraman Ort: Tamil Nadu, Indien

Indian weavers turn to old tech to protect the environment 12.02.2021

India's cotton industry is polluting rivers and the environment, and workers are often underpaid. But traditional handlooms, chilli and natural dyes could make a difference.
Farmer Protests in India Farmers in India are protesting against the latest farm bills by the Indian government. They have been blocking the highways leading to the capital Delhi. Rechte: Sameeratmaj Mishra, DW

The ecological roots of India's farming crisis 01.02.2021

The storming of the Red Fort in Delhi marked a dramatic escalation to months of protest to new farm laws. Could a more sustainable form of agriculture be part of the solution?
Paynes Bay, small boats off fine pale pink sand beach, turquoise sea, beautiful West Coast, Barbados, Windward Islands, West Indies, Caribbean, Central America | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Climate change puts pressure on failing Caribbean water supplies 26.01.2021

The picturesque tropical islands are surrounded by water, yet shortages are a daily reality for many. Rising temperatures and low rainfall could make matters worse.

Im Bild: A man grabs some thick maize porridge to eat it with cooked and fried grasshoppers, termites and a sauce. Credit: Elna Schutz Schlagwörter: Global Ideas, South Africa, Insects, Conservation

Biodiversity: Protecting South Africa's edible insects 30.12.2020

Eating insects is common among many communities around the world. Could DNA barcoding help protect them and culinary traditions for future generations?

Julia Jaki / DW Zeit: 25./26. November, 2020 Ort: Südafrika. Ein weit verbreitetes Problem im ländlichen Südafrika: Viele Kinder und Jugendliche müssen lange Schulwege zurücklegen, Taxis und Minibusse sind oft zu teuer oder existieren überhaupt nicht. Die Folgen sind sinkende Anwesenheits - und somit Abschlussraten in Schulen. Die NGO Sweetbike schafft Abhilfe. 06b_Sweetbike graduate Siphamandla Sinama in his workshop

Graduating green: Bicycles for South African children 17.12.2020

In rural South Africa, many kids can't make it to school due to poor transport links. South African NGO Sweetbike wants to help students get to graduation with the help of bicycles.
Show more articles