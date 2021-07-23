The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony — live blog

14:23

An update from DW's Oliver Moody regarding the protests outside the stadium in Toyko.



14:03

Some impressions from today's opening ceremony. Just don't mind the empty seats.



13:57

Fair to say the Argentina delegation aren't lacking any motivation for the Olympics.



13:40

The March of Nations is underway!





13:36

As the opening ceremony continues, protests against the IOC and the Games are taking place outside the stadium in Tokyo, DW's Oliver Moody reports.





13:23

The ceremony starts with a moment of silence in memory of the athletes who lost their lives at the Games, with a focus on the eleven Israeli sportspeople who were killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Munich Games, as well as COVID-19 victims worldwide.

13:12

The opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics is a go!

13:09

Tokyo 2020 promises to be an Olympics full of political protests. Here’s everything you need to know about the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s guidelines.

13:00

For the first time, two flag bearers, one man, one woman, will carry the German flag in the March of Nations at the Olympic Games. Leading the Germany team: Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding.

12:56

Hello, and welcome to DW's live blog from the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics!