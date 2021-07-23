The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony — live blog

The postponed 2020 Olympic Games officially start in front of empty stands due to the COVID-19 situation in Japan. Join us for all the updates!
14:23
An update from DW's Oliver Moody regarding the protests outside the stadium in Toyko.
14:03
Some impressions from today's opening ceremony. Just don't mind the empty seats.
13:57
Fair to say the Argentina delegation aren't lacking any motivation for the Olympics.
13:40
The March of Nations is underway!
13:36
As the opening ceremony continues, protests against the IOC and the Games are taking place outside the stadium in Tokyo, DW's Oliver Moody reports.
13:23
The ceremony starts with a moment of silence in memory of the athletes who lost their lives at the Games, with a focus on the eleven Israeli sportspeople who were killed in a terrorist attack during the 1972 Munich Games, as well as COVID-19 victims worldwide.
13:12
The opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics is a go!
13:09
Tokyo 2020 promises to be an Olympics full of political protests. Here’s everything you need to know about the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s guidelines.
13:00
For the first time, two flag bearers, one man, one woman, will carry the German flag in the March of Nations at the Olympic Games. Leading the Germany team: Laura Ludwig and Patrick Hausding.
12:56
Hello, and welcome to DW's live blog from the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympics!