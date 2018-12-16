The Science of Migratory Birds

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Just birds actually, migrating ones. They're gradually returning from their winter cabins flying in V and 1 formations. This year, we were only halfway through winter when the first ones arrived, but the German Nature Conservation Society (NABU) said this was "not unusual” and happened last year too.

Why are some migratory birds returning so early?

We hate to disappoint you: It doesn't mean that spring is almost just around the corner. The reason for the early return is that the hatchery is first-come-first-served, so nobody wants to get there late, and if winter comes back the cranes can move to warmer climes in a few days.

However, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology have also found that long-distance migrations are going out of fashion. As birds become more comfortable with the changing climate, they shorten their travel distance and adapt their destinations.

They have conducted a large-scale experiment over the years with more than 3000 Eurasian blackcaps. The scientists' study has shown that the genetically determined migratory urge of birds or the so-called migratory restlessness changes and that migratory birds first travel shorter distances within a few generations and later no longer migrate at all.

Nevertheless, the flight routes of migratory birds are still well travelled. In Germany alone there are about 280 different species of migratory birds. It is estimated that there are 50 billion animals worldwide every year, five billion of them between Europe and Africa.

Frequent flyers often cross entire continents on their way from their breeding grounds to their food-rich winter quarters. Striped geese, for example, leave their wintering grounds in India in spring and fly north to breed in Central Asia. On their journey, they have to cross the Himalayas at an altitude of over 7000 metres. And the Alpine Swift has extraordinary endurance: the migratory bird can fly almost continuously for up to seven months - even while sleeping.

So why do migratory birds put the strain on themselves?

It's quite simple: it's primarily the food supply that determines the birds' migration, not the temperature. Who likes to look for a few insects and seeds in ice and snow with little promise of success?

Only the resident birds remain where they are. Even in winter. Because they are grain eaters and carnivores, and are not necessarily dependent on insects. Typical species in Germany are the blue tit, the blackbird, the great tit and the house sparrow.

The white stork, which winters in Central Africa, is one of the 80 species of long-distance migrators. It continues to find insects there that do not exist in Germany in winter. Their departure and arrival times often differ by only a few days in successive years.

And why not just stay in the warm south?

The warm south sometimes also means a hot, dry summer. Which - in terms of food supply - is not necessarily beneficial. This is why birds return north in spring to take advantage of the abundant food supply to raise their young. In addition, migratory birds have to share their winter habitats with native bird species, including what is on the table.

The cranes, recognizable for their loud trumpets, can hardly wait to return, staying to breed in Germany or just passing through en route to Scandinavia.

Can migratory birds get lost?

No. We can only dream of the sense of orientation of the migratory birds, because they have three compasses: the sun compass, the stars, the sun, the moon and the sky.

Birds that migrate during the day orient themselves by the position of the sun. Unlike us, they can see the direction of sunlight, so they know where the sun is even on cloudy days.

Birds migrating at night, on the other hand, orient themselves by the position of the stars.

In addition, migratory birds are able to perceive the magnetic field lines of the earth. They recognize whether they fly towards the poles or the equators.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The long-distance champion Meet the bar-tailed godwit: Breeding primarily on Arctic coasts, and the Scandinavian and Siberian tundra, this wading species spends the winter in Australia and New Zealand. In 2007, a tagged bird was recorded as having flown 11,600 kilometers (7200 miles), from Western Alaska to New Zealand, in a single nine-day stretch. That probably makes it the record-holder for non-stop flight.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The little guy Named for the bright red plumage under its beak, the ruby-throated hummingbird can grow up to 9 centimeters (3.5 inches) and weigh as little as 3 grams. But don't let the bird's small stature fool you, it still gets around. During migration, some specimens fly 900 miles non-stop across the Gulf of Mexico to their breeding grounds in the Eastern United States.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The officer Belonging to the stork species, the greater adjutant owes its name to its gait — which is said to resemble that of a military officer. But the adjutant doesn't command much land anymore. It's listed as endangered, and is only found in two breeding colonies in India and Cambodia. Outside of the breeding season, it visits neighboring countries across Southeast Asia.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions 'The Bird' An invasion of sooty shearwater birds in California in 1961 was the inspiration for Hitchcock's famous thriller "The Birds," which came out two years later. In real life, the birds are more awe-inspiring than scary. Crossing the Pacific and Atlantic, up coasts in spring and down in autumn, they clock up to 14,000-kilometer journeys. Oh, and they can also dive down to more than 60 meters.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The sewing machine Dunlins are small waders, and breed in Arctic regions. While those from Northern Europe and Asia fly as far as Africa for the winter break, their Alaskan and Canadian counterparts prefer the much closer North American coasts. Their characteristic mechanical way of picking at food has earned them their nickname.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The snowbird Arctic terns have developed the ultimate strategy to evade winter: They breed in the Arctic during the northern summer, then travel to the shores of Antarctica, racking up 80,000 kilometers of travel or more per year in the process. That means they see two summers. But winters? Zero. Every year.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The holy bird Critically endangered, the northern bald ibis is now only found in southern Morocco. It used to migrate across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Revered by the ancient Egyptians and said to have been the first bird to be released from Noah's Ark, Turkish pilgrims also looked to them for guidance on their way to Mecca. Spiritual appreciation hasn't helped stem its decline.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The all-rounder The northern wheatear has nothing to do with wheat or ears but it does make one of the longest migrations of any small bird. It passes over oceans, snow and desert during its spring journey from Sub-Saharan Africa to the Northern Hemisphere. There, the birds occupy an area stretching from Central Asia to Europe and Alaska. Trackers have shown they can travel 290 kilometers a day on average.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The commoner The common crane is a common appearance in the north of Europe and Asia, where it breeds typically in moors and wetlands. For its winter vacation, it commonly migrates to North and East Africa, as well as to Israel and parts of Iran.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions The harlequin Anything but boring, the ruddy turnstone's plumage features a harlequin-like pattern during summer when it breeds in the Arctic Tundra of Europe, Asia and North America. As temperatures drop, the small wader changes into its brown winter coat and migrates south on coastlines around the world.

Migratory birds: The real long-distance champions End of a journey These ducks had made it across the Mediterranean from North Africa only to be shot on arrival at this beach in Albania. Every year, hunters kill many millions of migratory birds across the Mediterranean — for food or money, or, most controversially, sport. Author: Ranty Islam, Jennifer Collins



This makes the orientation and navigation of migratory birds a complex interplay of many factors. On the one hand, innate mechanisms play a role, but also the many years of experience of birds. For example, the first migration of young birds is still exclusively controlled by the genetic programme.

Later, more and more experience will be gained over the years and migratory movements. This increases the probability of reaching the wintering grounds or hatchery safely and more quickly, according to the German Wildlife Foundation.

Why the formation flight?

Not all birds fly in formation or in shoals. The cuckoo, for example, flies solo. Others prefer to set off together in large flocks, for example the starlings and swallows. Geese, pelicans, storks and other larger migratory birds fly in a straight line, a chain, or the so-called V-Formation, also called wedge-formation.

The reason for this is simple: aerodynamics. The birds want to save energy. The leading bird at the top sometimes has the most strenuous job, while the rest of the group benefits from the slipstream of its leader. But this pole position would be too strenuous in the long run. That's why there are regular changes at the top.

Last but not least: Why the noise?

Since the migratory bird travel group is not sitting together in the car or train, it has to make sure that everyone stays together. And since physical contact is difficult during the flight, there is chattering and cawing. But not all migratory birds make such a racket.

Cranes and geese in particular coordinate their travels so that the flock retains its shape and no member gets lost.