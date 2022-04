Unlikely run

One of the most unlikely Bundesliga champions were Wolfsburg in 2009. Coming out of the winter break in ninth place, coach Felix Magath's men went on an amazing run in the second half of the season to lift the trophy. The Werksklub became the 12th club overall to become Bundesliga champions and were the last first-time winner of the Salatschüssel (salad bowl), as the trophy is popularly known.