The Nigerian university that defies Boko Haram

The university, commonly known by its acronym UNIMAID, is the largest higher learning institute in northeastern Borno State. Its alumni include the state governor Babagana Umara Zulum and some of his counterparts elsewhere, Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff Tukur Yusuf Burati and Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

UNIMAID dates back to the 1970s. The university has admitted thousands of students each year since. The emergence in Maiduguri of the radical Islamist Boko Haram in the early 2000s has left a mark but never forced the institution off track.

The outlawed group wants to create an Islamic caliphate around the Lake Chad region. Security forces captured and killed Mohammed Yusuf, the founder of Boko Haram, in 2009. But the group's ideology and violence have continued to spread, even beyond Nigeria.

The militants frequently rampage through the region and specifically targets the education system — infrastructure, learners, and teachers. Women pursuing an education it deems inappropriate are at high risk.

Read more: Chibok girls still undereducated, unsafe five years after abductions

Mourners pay their respects in Maiduguri to relatives of one of the victims of an attack on aid workers in volatile northeastern Nigeria in July 2020

'Academia under Attack'

A long deep trench shields the university from militants. German musicology researcher Dr. Nepomuk Riva has never been to Maiduguri — its too dangerous. But when in 2016, he heard about the conditions around UNIMAID from his academic counterparts, he was fascinated and felt compelled to document it.

The academics Riva spoke to for his book, titled "Academia under Attack: Accounts of the Boko Haram Insurgency at the University of Maiduguri" were at the University of Hildesheim in northern Germany, where he is based on an exchange program of the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

"It was the first time I got to know people there, and the only thing I knew was that they are living at the epicenter of the Boko Haram crisis for many years," Riva recalls. "So, the professors, the research students, the PhD candidates, we started talking about the Boko Haram crisis. It's a story I had never heard before."

Riva interviewed 15 academicians from UNIMAID in Germany and Nigeria and published 13 accounts to provide the broadest impression. They Maiduguri-based academics asked to speak anonymously. "Some of them have a Muslim background, some are Christian and some based in Maiduguri with their families and Afropolitans with family backgrounds in Britain or America."

Read more: Which requirements do I have to fulfill for a DAAD-full scholarship?

Lectures amid stray bullets

He was hesitant to probe and perhaps trigger trauma. "I realized that all of them are really eager to talk about their experiences because they know it's a story that most people in the outside world don't know," Riva told DW.

"They are critical of Western media that portrays northern Nigeria like a monolithic bloc of Muslims who are all part of Boko Haram, it's more complex."

Riva says the most striking accounts are of situations on campus at UNIMAID when militants were attacking nearby and stray bullets hit the roofs of its seminar rooms, or when the sound of bomb blasts send students to the floor for cover. "As a German, I can hardly imagine a situation like that."

Read more: 10 years of radicalization: Boko Haram

The Boko Haram insurgency has destabilized not just northeastern Nigeria but also the Lake Chad region

In the book, Mr. E talks about how he considered leaving Maiduguri and to return to his home state. "But it was also suffering from Boko Haram attacks from time to time. So, it was equally unsafe. Then, the university didn't close. And for a big reason, we recognized that if we had closed the university, Boko Haram would have said they had succeeded in defeating the security forces."

Mr. E recalls how the security officials had commended UNIMAID, saying, "Your presence is giving us hope that we will conquer."

A place of learning and refuge

Riva also documented the account of Mr. M, who recalls the dilemma that the deteriorating security situation presented to the academics and explained, "I had to stay behind" despite Boko Haram. Staff and students left en masse, some of them returning home to Nigeria's predominantly Christian south.

"They started finding excuses of the family not being well or their wife becoming traumatized, so they had to leave the environment and so on. We the indigenes, we who are from Borno, if we leave, who else will come and stay here."

Read more: Nigeria: Jihadis take hundreds hostage near Lake Chad

The Islamist militant group daringly kidnapped the Chibok girls in 2014, some have been rescued, others remain in captivity

In addition to education, the UNIMAID offers refuge too — thousands of students and staff live in hostels on campus. Sulaiman Victor Mshelia remembers it as the safest place in Borno State at the height of the insurgency. In an interview with DW in Maiduguri, the former student also remembers the dread that Boko Haram instilled.

"You will notice fear when there is a strange sound or a strange movement; you will see that the students are very, very security conscience. This is an instinct that they have developed to survive on campus. I think they are superheroes."

Suspicions in the seminar rooms

In January 2017, a suspected Boko Haram bomber bypassed security and blew themselves up at a mosque on campus. Several people were killed and more than a dozen injured. One of the bombers was reported to be a 12-year-old girl.

The university mourned the dead, among them a professor from one of its 12 faculties. But the institution remained open.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari was born in the country's north west, some 700 km (435 miles) from Maiduguri

After suicide bombers struck again six months later — killing a security guard — UNIMAID administrators sought state funding to excavate a trench around the perimeter to keep Boko Haram out.

Abdulmutallib Abubakar remembers what an extremely traumatic time it was for lecturers when Boko Haram attacks began. "The students saw some lecturers as insurgents, and the lecturers were also thinking in the classes there were insurgents."

The lectures went ahead, however. "You found that during exams you had the sound of guns, the sound of bomb blasts — it was so chaotic, so traumatic," said Abubakar, who lectures in the Mass Communications Department.

"Closing the university would mean succumbing to the pressure of the insurgents who thought that Western education was evil. So, if such pressure had pushed the university management to close, it means the insurgents could have succeeded in what they wanted."

Engaged and looking to the future

That fear still lingers today as Nigerian security forces battle to reign in the militants: "There is definitely fear among the students, but they are equal to the task."

Read more: Why few visas are issued for Africans wanting to come to Germany

Freed Boko Haram hostages: 'The pain is still there' Traumatic experiences "You notice one thing straightaway - the children here hardly ever laugh," says a helper at Malkohi camp, close to the Nigerian city of Yola. The camp now accommodates almost 300 people who were liberated in early May from Boko Haram captivity. About half are under 18 years old. Every third child is malnourished.

Freed Boko Haram hostages: 'The pain is still there' Starting life in a refugee camp Lami Musa is the mother of probably the camp’s youngest resident. One day before she was rescued by soldiers, she gave birth to a baby girl. During the army’s liberation operation, several women were killed by the terrorists. "I just held my daughter tight and protected her with my body," the young mother said.

Freed Boko Haram hostages: 'The pain is still there' A mother's loss Halima Hawu was less fortunate. One of her three children was run over and killed as they were being abducted by the terrorists. During the army operation, she was shot in the leg by a Nigerian soldier, as Boko Haram members used the women as human shields. "The pain is still there but perhaps the worst is now behind us," she hopes.

Freed Boko Haram hostages: 'The pain is still there' Not enough food for the children Three-year-old Babaka spent six months in capitivity. Food was provided irregularly. There was just some maize for the children every now and then, former captives say. When the soldiers came, the little boy was close to death from starvation. Babaka is still extremely weak. He has not yet received adequate medical care in the camp.

Freed Boko Haram hostages: 'The pain is still there' A narrow escape Babaka’s mother was taken to the nearby hospital in Yola, together with about 20 other seriously injured people. Someone who had been in front of them as they fled trod on a landmine. The massive explosion badly injured the woman and killed a baby she was carrying.

Freed Boko Haram hostages: 'The pain is still there' Need for aid Apart from some donated clothing, little international aid has reached the women and children at Malkohi camp. Much is in short supply, especially medical personnel. There is no trace of the doctor who was supposed to be on duty. The provisional clinic is being run by just two nurses and a midwife.

Freed Boko Haram hostages: 'The pain is still there' Relying on voluntary aid "I don’t understand why our national emergency agency doesn’t do more," says social worker Turai Kadir (seen here). She acted on her own initiative and found a doctor to take care of the children worst affected by malnutrition. That is really the task of NEMA, the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency, but it is totally overwhelmed.

Freed Boko Haram hostages: 'The pain is still there' 'Unbelievable strength' Regina Musa recently returned from the US to teach psychology at Yola University. Now she is helping provide psychological care for the women and children in the camp. "The women have demonstrated unbelievable strength," Musa said. During the traumatic period of captivity many cared for children who were not their own. "We have to help them understand how important that was." Author: Jan-Philipp Scholz / sh



Nigeria's security forces have helped UNIMAID stay on its feet, Sule Makama, a Maiduguri-based security analyst, told DW. Around 1,300 security personnel are deployed in the vicinity of the university.

"We have seen in the past years how the Boko Haram had attempted several times to attack the university. We have also seen the activities of suicide bombers attacking even the hostels. But despite that, the university management was resilient — they refused to close the university," he said.

Read more: Opinion: 'There's a growing dictatorship of disinformation in Nigeria'

Nepomuk Riva, the Hildesheim University researcher, was struck by how engaged his Maiduguri counterparts. "You would think that in a situation where the pressure comes from outside, you normally stick to your ivory tower do things like reading books and not looking outside to these really brutal experiences."

Instead, he learned that the opposite was true at Maiduguri and among its academics who have pursued their studies in Germany."The academics are really keen on using their knowledge to rebuild the society and go into the roots, but also to look into the future."