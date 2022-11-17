The most beautiful mountain ranges in Germany
It's not always the altitude that counts! That is why we've selected these mountains in Germany not according to height, but rather for their beauty and unique attributes.
Teutoburg Forest
It might not be the most obvious choice to start a trip to the mountains in the Teutoburg Forest, which at their highest point are only 468 meters (1,535 feet). But that's as high as it gets this far north in Germany. The Teutoburg Forest is unique with its Hermann Monument, once the tallest statue in the western world, and the Externsteine, a bizarre rock formation popular with climbers.
Harz Mountains
The Harz mountain range is northern Germany's highest with its tallest peak, the Brocken, measuring 1,141 meters (3,743 feet). Its summit (pictured) can be reached with the Brockenbahn steam train. In summer, visitors can cross one of the world's longest pedestrian suspension rope bridges, which at dizzying heights stretches across the waters of Germany's highest reservoir, the Rappbode Dam.
Eifel
In Germany's far west are the Eifel Mountains, which rise up to 750 meters (2,460 feet). Charming Eltz Castle (picture), a popular sight for tourists, is located at 320 meters (1,050 feet). During the day, explore the Eifel's volcanic landscapes or take a tour of one of the many castles. By night, stars light up the sky, as the region is known for being very dark due to little light pollution.
Thuringian Forest
The Thuringian Forest in eastern Germany also has a famous fortress: Wartburg Castle. And it's not the only one — the forested region has a particularly diverse range of castles and palaces to visit. Wartburg Castle, where Protestant reformer Martin Luther once found refuge, is "only" 411 meters high (1,348 feet). The Große Beerberg has the highest elevation at 982 meters (3,221 feet).
Ore Mountains
The Ore mountains run along the German-Czech border. In winter, the area is particularly beautiful with a dusting of snow. In fact, handmade Christmas ornaments are also created in its villages. The Ore mountains have plenty to offer visitors, from ski slopes to fairy-tale train rides. The Fichtelberg is the highest mountain in Saxony at 1,215 meters (3,986 feet).
Black Forest
What is perhaps Germany's most well-known forest is famous for a number of reasons. Located in southwestern Germany, it's not only the largest contiguous low mountain range in Germany, but also the most visited. Lakes, waterfalls, picturesque villages, cuckoo clocks: The Black Forest has it all. The highest mountain is the Feldberg, which reaches 1,493 meters (4,898 feet).
Swabian Jura
In the Swabian Jura in the southwest of the country, you can enjoy breathtaking views from the Hohenzollern castle, which is located 855 meters (2,805 feet) above sea level. In addition to visiting the many castles and palaces, there are plenty of options for hiking, climbing and winter sports in the area. The highest mountain is the Lemberg, which towers at 1,016 meters (3,333 feet).
Bavarian Forest
Sometimes all it takes to make a landscape truly stunning are gentle hills, like those around Lake Ebenreuth in the Bavarian Forest. There, one can swim, or fish — and of course enjoy the landscape. The highest mountain, the Große Arber, or "Large Arbor," however, reaches 1,455 meters (4,773 feet). Not counting the Alps, it's the second-highest mountain in Germany.
The Alps
In the very south you'll find the northern part of the Alps and Germany's highest peak — the Zugspitze. Shared with Austria, the mountain reaches a height of 2,962 meters (9,717 feet). Three mountain cable cars lead to the summit, and once you're there, don't be afraid to look down from one of the two steel footbridges suspended above the abyss. This is one place where altitude definitely counts!