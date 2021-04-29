Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Zugspitze is Germany's highest mountain, located in the Wetterstein mountain range in southern Bavaria. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on the Zugspitze.
At 2,962 m (9,718 ft) above sea level, the Zugspitze is the highest peak in Germany. It can be found just south of the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen and straddles the border between Germany and Austria. It has three glaciers, including the two largest in Germany. The Zugspitze is a popular tourist destination both in summer and in winter.