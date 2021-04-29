Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Zugspitze

The Zugspitze is Germany's highest mountain, located in the Wetterstein mountain range in southern Bavaria. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on the Zugspitze.

At 2,962 m (9,718 ft) above sea level, the Zugspitze is the highest peak in Germany. It can be found just south of the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen and straddles the border between Germany and Austria. It has three glaciers, including the two largest in Germany. The Zugspitze is a popular tourist destination both in summer and in winter.

ARCHIV - 06.07.2015, Bayern, Garmisch-Partenkirchen: Zwei Wanderer gehen über den Schneeferner-Gletscher auf der Zugspitze. Foto: Stephan Jansen/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German glaciers may melt away in 10 years, study finds 29.04.2021

Germany's five glaciers, all in Bavaria's Alps and melting faster than once forecast, could be doomed within 10 years, experts have said. Melt from glaciers is partially responsible for rising sea levels.
Zugspitze Sommerwandern

Towering over Germany: A refreshing trip to the Zugspitze mountain 27.08.2020

For those missing the sensation of being above or amid the clouds, a trip to the Zugspitze mountain in southern Germany could be a refreshing summer escape. But COVID-19 restrictions also apply at this historic site.
HANDOUT - 13.09.2018, Bayern, Grainau: Die durch einen Rettungskorb beschädigte Gondel der Zugspitzbahn. Bei einer Bergeübung außerhalb der Betriebszeit am 12.09.2018 war die Seilbahnkabine schwer beschädigt worden, als ein unbemannter Bergekorb mit der ebenfalls unbemannten Seilbahnkabine kollidierte. Verletzt wurde niemand, die erst im vergangenen Dezember fertiggestellte Bahn bleibt jedoch bis auf weiteres geschlossen. Foto: -/Bayerische Zugspitzbahn Bergbahn AG/AIRV8/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Accident gondola of the Zugspitz cable car rescued 21.09.2018

The damaged cabin of the spectacular new Zugspitz cable car during an emergency exercise last week could be salvaged. However, for safety reasons, the cable car will have to stand still for a longer period of time.
29.04.2018, Bayern, Lenggries: Butterblumen stehen im Licht der Untergehenden Sonne auf einer Wiese am Sylvensteinspeicher. Foto: Lino Mirgeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

A Bavarian country trip 15.06.2018

Bavaria is Germany's most popular tourist destination. In addition to highlights such as Neuschwanstein Castle, the Zugspitze Peak and Munich, visitors also value the diversity and charm of the rural regions.
Schloss Elmau vor dem Wetterstein-Gebirge

Bavarian retreat becomes fortress ahead of G7 summit 26.05.2015

Germany has reintroduced border controls in the run-up to the G7 summit in Elmau, Bavaria. To avoid a repeat of violent protests by anti-G7 demonstrators at the last meeting, German police have sealed off the venue.
Ein Skifahrer fährt am 06.12.2014 auf dem Gletscher der Zugspitze bei Grainau (Bayern) die Piste hinunter. Nur ein Skilift war wegen Schneemangel bei der Eröffnung der Skisaison auf Deutschlands höchstem Berg in Betrieb. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand /dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

From Kahler Asten to the Zugspitze - it's time for winter sports in Germany 16.12.2014

Winter took some time to arrive as far as the ski slopes were concerned. Now, gradually, the winter sports are getting started - with or without snow cannon.
Titel: NOlympia Reportage Schlagworte: NOlympia, Munich 2018, Garmisch Partenkirchen, Winter Olympics Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Matt Zuvela Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 14.09.2010 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Garmisch-Partenkirchen Bildbeschreibung: Bei welcher Gelegenheit / in welcher Situation wurde das Bild aufgenommen? Wer oder was ist auf dem Bild zu sehen? Landschaftsbilder von Garmisch-Partenkirchen, und Herr Andreas Keller von der olympiagegnerischen Gruppe NOlympia. In welchem Zusammenhang soll das Bild/sollen die Bilder verwendet werden?: Artikel

Munich's 2018 Olympic bid hinges on Alpine town of Garmisch 09.10.2010

If Munich wins the bid to host the 2018 Winter Olympics, about half of the events will take place in the Alpine town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. But there are some people there who aren’t sure they even want the Games.
** ARCHIV ** Skifahrer im Sessellift geniessen am 27. November 2005 im Skigebiet Sudelfeld bei Bayerischzell in Oberbayern die Sonne. Der Klimawandel bedroht den Wintertourismus in den Alpen. Am staerksten seien die deutschen Skigebiete betroffen, warnte die Organisation fuer Entwicklung und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OECD) am Mittwoch, 13. Dezember 2006. Schon ein Temperaturanstieg um ein Grad wuerde die Zahl der schneesicheren Gebiete in Oberbayern um 90 Prozent und im Allgaeu um 47 Prozent verringern. (AP Photo/Uwe Lein) ** zu APD0420 **

Alpine ski resorts told to go green to stay white 25.01.2010

With recent warming in the Alps amounting to roughly three times the global average, the days of skiing on these mountains could be numbered. Is it time to put pressure on ski resorts to take more green measures?
Besucher stossen am ersten Tag des Muenchener Oktoberfestes am Samstag, 20. September 2003, mit Bier an. Beim Oktoberfest, das bis zum 5. Oktober 2003 andauert, werden mehrere Millionen Besucher erwartet. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop) ---Visitors lift their beersteins at the first day of the Oktoberfest in Munich, southern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2003. The Oktoberfest - the world's biggest beer festival - ends Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop)

Bavaria: an overview 18.11.2009

Lederhosen, veal sausage, Neuschwanstein Castle, snow-covered Alps; all the classic images of Bavaria truly do apply. But is that all the state has to offer?
Swiss tightrope walker Freddy Nock balances on the 995-meter-long cable of the cable railway on top of the Zugspitz mountain, Germany's highest peak, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, Sunday Aug. 30, 2009. Nock went for a world record in rope walking. (AP Photo/Diether Endlicher)

Tightrope artist sets record on Germany's highest mountain 31.08.2009

Swiss daredevil Freddy Nock has set a record for the world's highest tightrope feat - atop Germany's tallest mountain, the Zugspitze. With no nets or safety ropes, the stunt was dangerous but for a good cause.
Laeufer erklimmen beim Zugspitz-Extremberglauf am Sonntag, 13. Juli 2008, einen Anstieg unterhalb des Gipfels der Zugspitze bei Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Zwei Sportler brachen nach einem ploetzlichen Wetterwechsel in etwa 2.800 beziehungsweise 2.700 Metern Hoehe erschoepft zusammen und starben noch auf der Strecke. (AP Photo/Bergwacht Bayern) ** NUR ZUR REDAKTIONELLEN VERWENDUNG ----Runners climb a slope during a mountain run towards the peak of Germany's highest mountain, Zugspitze, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, Sunday, July 13, 2008. (AP Photo/Bergwacht Bayern) ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY ** NO SALES **

German Prosecutors Probe Death of Zugspitze Athletes 15.07.2008

German prosecutors are investigating the tragic chain of events that led to the death of two extreme athletes taking part in an annual race up the country's highest peak, the Zugspitze.
Die Zugspitze, mit 2963 Metern höchster Berg Deutschlands, aufgenommen am 1. Februar 2004.

Extreme Athletes Die in Race on Germany's Highest Mountain 14.07.2008

Two German men in their forties died of exhaustion and a further six were hospitalized after a 16-kilometer (10-mile) mountain sprint on the Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain.
Ein Ultraleichtflugzeug vom Typ Savage Classic D-MERG fliegt am Samstag, 3. Mai 2008, an den Felsen der Zugspitze bei Garmisch-Partenkirchen vorbei, um wenig später auf dem Zugspitzplatt zu landen. Der Jubiläumsflug erinnert an die erste und bislang einzige Landung eines Flugzeuges auf dem 2600 Meter hohen Plateau an Deutschlands höchstem Berg vor 50 Jahren am 23. März 1958. (AP Photo/Peter Lehner)

Plane Touches Down on Germany's Highest Peak 04.05.2008

A pilot has successfully landed his plane on Germany's highest mountain in the first such landing in 50 years.
Caption Die Zugspitze (r), mit 2963 Metern höchster Berg Deutschlands, aufgenommen am 1. Februar 2004.

Germany's Largest Glacier Keeps Melting Despite "Sun Screen" 03.05.2007

Workers began stretching a huge tarpaulin Thursday over parts of Germany's highest mountain in a battle against the effects of global warming on the snow-covered peak -- a process that leaves environmentalists sceptical.

Less Ice on Germany's Highest Peak 05.08.2005

No Purple Zugspitze After All 19.07.2004
Show more articles