The Zugspitze is Germany's highest mountain, located in the Wetterstein mountain range in southern Bavaria. Here you can find an automatic compilation of DW content on the Zugspitze.

At 2,962 m (9,718 ft) above sea level, the Zugspitze is the highest peak in Germany. It can be found just south of the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen and straddles the border between Germany and Austria. It has three glaciers, including the two largest in Germany. The Zugspitze is a popular tourist destination both in summer and in winter.