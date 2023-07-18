The breathtaking beauty of the Alps
Europe's most extensive mountain range spans over a half dozen countries and features rugged peaks, spectacular vistas, deep gorges, verdant valleys and so much more.
The Alps, a vast mountain range
The Alps stretch across eight European countries: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Italy and Slovenia. They're a popular holiday destination for hikers and mountain climbers during the summer months and for skiers and snowboarders in winter. The Alps boast breathtaking peaks, crystal clear mountain lakes, lush meadows and beautiful towns.
Zugspitze, Germany
What comes to mind when one mentions the Alps is probably mountain summits and panoramic vistas. Zugspitze, Germany's highest mountain at 2,962 meters (9,721 feet), ticks both boxes. A viewing platform awaits you at the very top, which can be conveniently reached by cable car. Zugspitze is located in southern Germany, right by the Austrian border.
Königssee lake, Germany
The Königssee lake lies at the foot of the impressive Watzmann mountain in Germany's southwest. Catch an eco-friendly electric boat to explore this tranquil body of water and visit St. Bartholomew's church on Hirschau peninsula. Overall, you can find some 4,000 crystal-clear mountain lakes throughout the Alps.
Breitachklamm, Germany
The Alps offer not only magnificent mountains and beautiful lakes, but also many impressive gorges worth visiting. One noteworthy example is Breitachklamm canyon in Oberstdorf, southern Germany, which can be explored via footbridges leading over the roaring Breitach river down below.
Neuschwanstein castle, Germany
Germany's iconic Neuschwanstein castle is a must-see. It was built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the late 19th century. The royal, however, only ever spent a few days there. Today, Neuschwanstein draws millions of visitors who are enchanted by the fairytale castle and its dramatic mountain setting.
Krimml waterfalls, Austria
And now on to neighboring Austria. At 380 meters (1246 ft), the Krimml waterfalls in Hohe Tauern National Park rank among Europe’s tallest. Hiking to the top takes about an hour and is well worth the effort! The waterfall mist is also said to have various health benefits.
Eisriesenwelt ice cave, Austria
Extending a staggering 42 kilometers (26 miles), Eisriesenwelt Werfen ice cave near Salzburg is considered the largest of its kind in the world. Guided tours, lasting 75 minutes, are offered from May until the end of October. Exploring the cave on foot requires a reasonable degree of fitness, and warm clothing is mandatory as temperatures are usually below freezing.
Charles Kuonen bridge, Switzerland
Charles Kuonen suspension bridge near Randa, Switzerland, is the longest of its kind in the Alps, extending some 500 meters (1640 feet) across Grabengufer ravine in Mattertal valley. Crossing is not for the faint of heart, however, as you can look straight down into the valley, some 80 meters (262 feet) below! The bridge is open from May to October and free of charge.
Lucerne, Switzerland
In the Alps you'll find not only stunning landscapes, but also incredibly idyllic villages and towns. The Swiss city of Lucerne, for instance, boasts plenty of historic architecture and a fetching old town perfect for taking a stroll. If you spend a few days here, you'll also have time to explore the surrounding mountains.
Matterhorn, Switzerland
The majestic Matterhorn is located not far from Lucerne. Although the Alps are full of impressive peaks, Matterhorn ranks among the most famous and photographed mountains in Europe, owing to its iconic pyramidal shape. The region also boasts a summer ski region, though it was temporarily closed last year due to insufficient snowfall.
Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Italy
Italy's best known mountain group, the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, is found in the Dolomites. The peaks are one of the most spectacular climbing spots in South Tyrol and are listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This part of northern Italy is deservedly popular with tourists for its nature as well as its culinary perks.
Bled lake, Slovenia
Bled lake is probably one of the most romantic places in all of Slovenia. This fairly small body of water in the Julian Alps in northern Slovenia boasts a truly picturesque setting, with a small island and mountains rising in the back. No wonder this spot if so popular with canoodling couples.
Les Trois Vallees, France
There are over 600 ski resorts in the Alps! The largest of them is found in France, where the Les Trois Vallees ski area boasts no less than 600 kilometers (372 miles) of slopes, connected by 180 lifts! In addition to endless runs, there are also many luxury hotels and gourmet restaurants to enjoy.