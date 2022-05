Camping in a mountain panorama

The five-star Camping Resort Zugspitze is located in the Alps, at the foot of the Zugspitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in the very south of Germany. At 2,962 meters, the Zugspitze is the country's highest mountain. Here you can go hiking, mountaineering, cycling and in winter skiing. If you come without a tent or caravan, you can also spend the night in Bavarian mountain huts.