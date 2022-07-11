The EU's burgeoning e-battery industry

TechnologyFinlandThe EU's burgeoning e-battery industryTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyFinlandChristian Pricelius30 minutes ago30 minutes agoWith the demand for e-cars rising, Europe needs its own battery industry, and the ability to extract its own raw materials used to produce them. We visit one of Europe's largest nickel mines that's working to make the process more sustainable. https://p.dw.com/p/4JEEJAdvertisement