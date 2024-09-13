SpaceX astronauts complete first ever commercial space walk

TechnologyGlobal issuesSpaceX astronauts complete first ever commercial space walkTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTechnologyGlobal issuesAaron Tilton09/13/2024September 13, 2024For the first time ever, commercial astronauts from SpaceX have completed a space walk, which saw them leave their capsule protected only by their space suits. The mission pushed the boundaries of commercial space travel and of SpaceX's technology.https://p.dw.com/p/4kbnWAdvertisement