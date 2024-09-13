  1. Skip to content
SpaceX astronauts complete first ever commercial space walk

Aaron Tilton
September 13, 2024

For the first time ever, commercial astronauts from SpaceX have completed a space walk, which saw them leave their capsule protected only by their space suits. The mission pushed the boundaries of commercial space travel and of SpaceX's technology.

