The Euro 2024 stadiums
Germany hosts Euro 2024 from June 14 to July 14. The tournament is being being held at 10 venues, with the final to be played in Berlin.
Berlin
Berlin's Olympic Stadium is something of a German Wembley. Originally constructed for the 1936 Olympic Games, it has been the home of Hertha Berlin since 1963. The stadium has hosted the final of the German Cup, the DFB Pokal, since 1985 and was also the venue for both the 2006 World Cup final and 2015 Champions League final. Its next major final will be on July 14 for the Euros.
Munich
It may look like a UFO has landed next to the motorway in Munich but it is in fact the home of German giants Bayern Munich since 2005. Its outer scales light up red when Bayern are at home and can be lit up in the national colors when Germany plays here. Built for the 2006 World Cup, it will host the Euro 2024 opener on June 14 and one of the semifinals.
Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's stadium, still known by many fans as the Westfalenstadion, is the biggest football ground in Germany with a total capacity of 81,360 – although this will be reduced to just 62,000 for the Euros. In the 2006 World Cup, Germany were beaten in the semifinal here by Italy and it will host the other 2024 semifinal.
Leipzig
Leipzig, the city where the German Football Association (DFB) was founded in 1900 and home to the first ever German champions, VfB Leipzig, in 1903, is also represented. The new arena was built ahead of the 2006 World Cup inside the bowl of the historic Zentralstadion. In 2010, it was renamed and became the home of RB Leipzig. Three group games and a round-of-16 match will be played here.
Cologne
Built on the foundations of the old Müngersdorfer Stadion, Cologne's stadium was built for the 2006 World Cup. The four corner pillars light up the night sky. Cologne's home ground will have a capactiy of 43,000 for the Euros. Four group stage matches and a round of 16 game will be played here during Euro 2024.
Gelsenkirchen
Schalke's home stadium sits atop a hill in the north of Gelsenkirchen. Now named after a beer producer, it can accommodate 50,000 for the Euros. Its retractable roof can come into play during bad weather. The arena was a World Cup venue in 2006. It is also used to host other events like concerts, and is another ground that will host three group games and a last-16 clash at the Euros.
Hamburg
This ground, like so many in Germany, has carried a string of sponsors' names in recent years. But now it's back to its original title, that roughly translates (Volksparkstadion) as the People's Park Stadium. Opened in 2000, the stadium can has a capacity of 49,000 for the Euros and will host a quarterfinal as well as group-stage games.
Frankfurt
It's no surprise that the stadium in Frankfurt made the cut and will host a round of 16 game as well as group stage matches. It will have a capacity of 47,000 for European Championship matches. Germany's financial capital on the River Main already attracts more than its fair share of foreign visitors, and is also where Germany's football federation has its headquarters.
Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf was perhaps the biggest loser in 2006 when the World Cup venues were announced. Despite a newly renovated stadium, the city went empty-handed while local rivals Cologne got the nod. The ground is a cauldron inside, although it resembles a giant DIY store from the outside. One of the Euro 2024 quarterfinals is to be played here.
Stuttgart
There is a lot to be happy about football-wise in Stuttgart right now. VfB Stuttgart's stunning Bundesliga season, when they finished second, is being followed by the city's partly renovated stadium hosting Euro 2024 games. The first quarterfinal takes place here. It boasts a capacity of 51,000 for the tournament.