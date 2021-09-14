The AfD in Saxony: Germany's far-right stronghold

Whenever Tino Chrupalla travels to the German capital of Berlin, he needs police protection. People in the capital see him as the co-leader of a right-wing extremist party that stirs up hatred against immigrants with racist slogans and whose members sometimes attract attention for their proximity to National Socialism or its relativization.

By contrast, when Chrupalla is in the Upper Lusatia (Oberlausitz) traditional region of Saxony, he is met with friendly greetings and handshakes, despite the coronavirus pandemic. He is at home in this area, and Berlin is far away. He won his constituency of Görlitz for the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during the last Bundestag federal election four years ago with more than 32% of the vote.

He now wants to repeat that success.

Tino Chrupalla took time to talk to passersby in Löbau

On a weekday lunchtime in September, Chrupalla is out campaigning on the streets of Löbau, a small city of about 15,000 residents that lies about 35 kilometers (22 miles) north of the Czech Republic border. He is relaxed, standing under a sunshade, ready to talk.

There's not much going on at the campaign stand. Heiner Putzmann is one of the passers by. He is born and bred in Löbau, he tells Chrupalla: "I was a home birth. Winter of 1952. It was freezing cold," he says, and goes on to explain that "life is quite good" in Upper Lusatia. Beautiful mountains, chic cities. "That's why we live here and never want to live in a big city." But the infrastructure is bad and there are far too many burglaries and car thefts. Putzmann's concerns are shared by many in the region, even though crime rates have been falling for years.

Here in the Upper Lusatia region, Chrupalla is simply the master craftsman with his own painting and decorating business who, in a down-to-earth way, fights for ordinary people. "The workers and those who really add value no longer feel politically represented," he tells DW at his election booth. His sentiments strike a chord with many people in the region.

Beautiful landscape, conservative values: Upper Lusatia

No room for refugees and gender-inclusive language

Black Lives Matter, gender-neutral language, the rights of LGBTQI+ people, the situation in Afghanistan and Syria — these debates are not of particular interest here. At most, they serve as topics that evoke anxieties.

"The politicians in Berlin and Dresden [the state capital] must finally take care of their own people before they carry their own people's money abroad," says Chrupalla.

The Upper Lusatia region is characterized by change. Refugees from eastern Europe arrived following the Second World War. After the communist German Democratic Republic (GDR) ended in 1989, the economy collapsed. As a result, social cohesion dissolved. The devaluation of other people, racism, and social envy became the dominant culture. That only intensified the downward spiral, because young and well-educated people moved away as quickly as they could. Today, the region of Upper Lusatia is one of the most economically underdeveloped in Germany — and a stronghold for right-wing parties, like the AfD.

Görlitz has been the backdrop to Hollywood films that play in Nazi Germany

Promoting democracy and cohesion

Bernd Stracke has been fighting against right-wing extreme structures on the ground since the late 1990s. At that time, he voluntarily moved to Upper Lusatia. "My parents and friends were shocked: "Are you out of your mind?" they asked him. As a punk musician, Stracke was an enemy of the state back in the socialist GDR. He stuck out like a sore thumb. Even in GDR times, the Upper Lusatia region was already considered a cut-off "valley of the clueless" (Tal der Ahnungslosen) — an East German slang term for places where there was no reception for television broadcasts from West Germany.

Today, Stracke is an advisor to the state premier of Saxony — his job is to bring citizens and politicians together. That's because many cities, municipalities, and families are torn between social awakening and the reactionary renunciation of democracy.

Stracke is tasked with promoting a new sense of cohesion. He calls it a revolution from within — because the change cannot be prescribed from the outside. "We are now seeing this in Afghanistan too. It doesn't work. Importing new ideas and mindsets here won't work."

Bernd Stracke engages in dialogue — also with the AfD. "It takes a certain aptitude for tolerance to withstand things which are different from what you think yourself."

Upper Lusatia is a region full of contrasts: Some cities still look like ruins of the defunct GDR. In contrast, the city of Görlitz is a tourist magnet. The city was spared the bombs of World War Two. The immaculate old streets lined with grand historic buildings have also attracted Hollywood blockbusters: Quentin Tarantino shot his 2009 film Inglourious Basterds here, bringing the Nazi era back to life. The city has proudly dubbed itself "Görliwood" because of the many film productions.

In Gasthof Kretscham Tino Chrupalla performs to a home crowd

Election campaign with far-right impact

At the Gasthof Kretscham in the small village of Lawalde, Tino Chrupalla is holding an election campaign rally. About 300 people crowd in. Despite the close quarters and ongoing coronavirus pandemic, nobody is wearing a mask. This reporter, who is wearing a protective face covering, is eyeballed with looks ranging from mocking to hostile. Right at the door stands a young man. The fact that he is a right-wing extremist is made clear by his clothing. His neighbor's arm is tattooed with skulls. Every second arrival greets him — it's clear they all know each other.

Most of the attendees are pensioners. "Bürgerlich" (middle class), as they say in Germany. But among them, there are also those with the skull tattoos — some featuring runes which were popular in the Nazi era, some with bullet casings slung over their heads. The crossover between right-wing and right-wing extremists is fluid here. Chrupalla makes no attempt to distance himself from the far-right wing of his party here. It was this faction that elected him as one of the party's two top candidates for the federal election campaign. When he speaks here warning of supposed German virtues, of overdue deportations to foreign countries, and an impending dictatorship, a resounding "Jawoll!" (yes) echoes through the hall.

Chrupalla has come a long way in the AfD with his supposedly pragmatic course. He has an announcement for his voters in Upper Lusatia: from 2025, the AfD wants to be part of a ruling coalition government in Germany.

