Tino Chrupalla

Tino Chrupalla took over as one of the co-chairs of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) in 2019.

Born in East Germany 1975, Tino Chrupalla, joined the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in 2015, attracted to its anti-immigration platform. The painter and decorator from Saxony has been an member of the federal parliament, the Bundestag, since 2017 and backs the extreme-right wing of his party, while urging moderate language. Alongside Alice Weidel, he was the party's top candidate in the 2021 federal election. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content refering to Tino Chrupalla.

AfD leaders — the lurch to the far-right

AfD leaders — the lurch to the far-right 28.01.2022

Since it was founded as a euroskeptic party in 2013, Germany's populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) has steadily moved towards the more extreme right — and swapped out leaders at every step.
Opinion: AfD has accepted its fate — it's a party that doesn't mind racism

Opinion: AfD has accepted its fate — it's a party that doesn't mind racism 11.10.2021

Jörg Meuthen's decision to step down as party chairman has dug the already far-right party deeper into its hard-core nationalist trench. It's where the AfD always wanted to be, says Ben Knight.
Germany's far-right AfD: Moderate co-leader Meuthen gives up, spelling victory for radical fringe

Germany's far-right AfD: Moderate co-leader Meuthen gives up, spelling victory for radical fringe 11.10.2021

Jörg Meuthen, co-leader of the far-right populist AfD and considered a moderate, has announced his retreat from front-line politics. It comes after months of leadership struggles and a poor showing in the election.
The AfD in Saxony: Germany's far-right stronghold

The AfD in Saxony: Germany's far-right stronghold 14.09.2021

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has its strongholds in the very east of the country. Its top candidate, Tino Chrupalla, battles against societal change. And is set to win — in some regions, at least.
Interview with Tino Chrupalla, Lead Candidate of the AfD

Interview with Tino Chrupalla, Lead Candidate of the AfD 04.09.2021

Tino Chrupalla is the AfD's federal spokesperson and lead candidate. In an interview with DW, he faces questions from chief political editor Michaela Küfner and the head of DW's Turkish Department, Erkan Arikan.
Exclusive: Afghans should be 'sent back at the border,' says AfD lead candidate Tino Chrupalla

Exclusive: Afghans should be 'sent back at the border,' says AfD lead candidate Tino Chrupalla 02.09.2021

Only Afghans who directly assisted the German military should receive asylum, Alternative for Germany lead candidate Tino Chrupalla told DW. He also railed against the "hysteria" on issues like climate change and COVID.
German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates 25.05.2021

Six parties are likely to be represented in the German parliament, the Bundestag, after the September 26 vote. Meet their top candidates, who will serve as the parties' high-profile spokespeople during the campaign.
AfD far-right gets a boost through new top candidates

AfD far-right gets a boost through new top candidates 25.05.2021

The German far-right party Alternative for Germany has chosen two staunch anti-immigrant hard-liners to lead it into this year's general election. This is a heavy defeat for the more moderate wing of the party.

Far-right AfD calls for 'normal' Germany at conference

Far-right AfD calls for 'normal' Germany at conference 11.04.2021

The far-right Alternative for Germany finalized its election manifesto on Sunday during a party conference in Dresden. The AfD will now include leaving the EU as part of its election campaign.
Suspected arson attack on German AfD politician Chrupalla's car

Suspected arson attack on German AfD politician Chrupalla's car 02.03.2020

Tino Chrupalla, leader of the right-wing AfD, has called for more respectful political debate in Germany, after his car was set on fire overnight. Police are investigating a potential political motive.