Tino Chrupalla took over as one of the co-chairs of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) in 2019.

Born in East Germany 1975, Tino Chrupalla, joined the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in 2015, attracted to its anti-immigration platform. The painter and decorator from Saxony has been an member of the federal parliament, the Bundestag, since 2017 and backs the extreme-right wing of his party, while urging moderate language. Alongside Alice Weidel, he was the party's top candidate in the 2021 federal election. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content refering to Tino Chrupalla.