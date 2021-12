The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth

This week’s 77 Percent, it’s about Kings and Queens: Young people bare their teeth at Eswatini’s King Mswati III. We then tour the continent and ask how governments are dealing with corruption. In the virtual world of e-games, we meet a female gamer who has become a titan. Finally, we join a pair of architects with a possible solution to Nigeria’s housing deficit.