Video games are electronic programs with specific rules, played by one or more users.

Video games can be played either on a personal computer, mobile phone and tablet or on special consoles. A scene as well as the characters or actors are depicted on the monitor. The gamer can react to the action on the screen using a keyboard, mouse, touch screen or external control modules. Often the challenge of a video game is defined by levels of success, such as the collection of points or achieving a goal.