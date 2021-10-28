Visit the new DW website

Video games

Video games are electronic programs with specific rules, played by one or more users.

Video games can be played either on a personal computer, mobile phone and tablet or on special consoles. A scene as well as the characters or actors are depicted on the monitor. The gamer can react to the action on the screen using a keyboard, mouse, touch screen or external control modules. Often the challenge of a video game is defined by levels of success, such as the collection of points or achieving a goal.

Beschreibung: Zu sehen ist ein dunkler, bläuchlich getünchter Raum in dem mehrere männlich gelesenen Personen vor Bildschirmen sitzen. Zentral im Bild ist eine Person mit rotem T-Shirt zu sehen, diese rote Farbe bildet einen farblich hellen Aufhänger. Die Kopfhörer der Personen sowie Teile ihrer Bildshirme leuchten mit orangfarbenen Neonlicht.

South Korea nurturing professional gamers 28.10.2021

If teens are playing video games for hours and hours, parents or teachers might grow concerned. Not so in South Korea where excelling in online gaming is becoming a legitimate career path with big investments behind it.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Screen time & kids — it may not matter 24.09.2021

Children in the US spend four hours per day staring at tablets, phones, TVs or video games. And as shocking as it may sound, new research suggests they're developing just fine.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Monkeys play video games & delaying that 3rd jab 16.09.2021

What can we learn from a bunch of rhesus macaques playing video games and 'choking' under the pressure? Also, it may be better for all of us if you don't get a 3rd jab any time soon, and a deep dive into the experiment that potty-trained cows.
--FILE--Young people compete in the online game League of Legends (LOL) in Xi'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi province, 11 November 2018. Authorities approved a withering one-tenth of online computer and mobile device games waiting to be green-lit over the past two months, leaving some 5,000 titles yet to be officially judged. And new games submitted early this year are unlikely to reach the public until 2020, market sources said. The revelations come after the regulator, the National Radio and Television Administration (formerly known as the State Administration of Press Publication, Radio, Film and Television) approved 91 games for release last week in its sixth batch of approvals since an eight-month freeze ended in December. *** Local Caption ***

China limits online gaming for children in latest crackdown 31.08.2021

New regulations in China will mean under-18s will only be allowed to play games online for three hours a week. Authorities have expressed concern over gaming’s impact on society.
Playstationspieler Fotograf Rechte: Unsplash/Teddy Guerrier

German video games and the international market 25.08.2021

The most successful games often come from the US, Japan or Poland, but rarely from Germany. Why is that the case? And why aren't they recognized as art?

Markets 'extremely jittery' amid China crackdown 03.08.2021

Shares in gaming companies have fallen after a steep selloff in China's video games group Tencent. China analysts Fraser Howie told DW markets are driven by fears the sector could be next in regulators' crosshairs.
This undated handout photo released by Heritage Auctions on July 9, 2021 shows a sealed copy of the Nintendo NES game 'The Legend of Zelda'. - The Nintendo NES cartridge video game was auctioned for the 'record' sum of 870,000 US dollars(732,000 euros) on July 9, auction house Heritage Auctions announced in a statement. (Photo by - / Heritage Auctions / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO/HERITAGE AUCTIONS/HANDOUT - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Nintendo's Zelda game fetches 'world record' price at auction 10.07.2021

The pristine, sealed "Legend of Zelda" cartridge sold for over $800,000 at auction — breaking the record for the sale of a video game.
Gebäude der Firma Electronic Arts im Kölner Rheinauhafen

Hackers breach game giant EA to steal source code 11.06.2021

Video games company Electronic Arts says hackers managed to steal some of the source code to its popular football game FIFA 21, as well as the Frostbite engine underpinning several titles.

Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung! Beyond-Blue-03 Beschreibung: Eine Szene aus dem Beyond Blue Videospiel mit dem Taucher und einem Wal. Rechte: © E-Line Media (Wir haben die Nutzungserlaubnis per email von E-Line Media)

Video games get serious about climate change 03.05.2021

From Sims Eco Lifestyle to Minecraft Climate City, environmental issues are becoming a popular theme in video games. But can the industry deliver on its own green message?

Quelle: https://images.igdb.com/igdb/image/upload/t_original/xi9cko0bwelqi75vlotk.png Rechte: Eidos Montreal Screenshot aus dem Spiel „Shadow of the Tomb Raider“

Opinion: In the coronavirus crisis, gaming is important 29.12.2020

Video games are not just kid stuff. They have cultural value — and can help us escape the coronavirus blues, says Kristina Reymann-Schneider.
gamescom 2018 am 21.08.2018 in der Koelnmesse in Köln Besucher der Gamescom spielen F1 2018. F1 2018 ist ein Rennspiel, das von Codemasters entwickelt wurde. Es ist das zehnte Spiel der Serie und der Nachfolger von F1 2017. Foto: Revierfoto Foto: Revierfoto/Revierfoto/dpa

EA swoops in to buy Codemasters 14.12.2020

California-based game company Electronic Arts, producer of the FIFA franchise, has offered almost a billion euros for the British racing simulator specialist. Sales of video games have surged during the pandemic.
A close-up view of the DualSense controller for the Sony PlayStation 5 console is seen in this undated handout image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment. SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT INC./Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST CREDIT ©SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT INC. DESIGN AND SPECIFICATION ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X: Why console design matters 10.11.2020

From bulky spaceship-like devices to sleek black boxes, consoles have come a long way in recent decades. That has gone hand in hand with the targeting of new products not just to kids, but to adults too.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Horror fans & pandemic psychology 21.10.2020

Are horror fans better prepared for a pandemic? And if so, why? We speak with a researcher about how scary movies, haunted houses, and apocalyptic video games may help your psyche during this pandemic.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — Neanderthals, horror films & saunas 20.10.2020

Could having Neanderthal DNA be beneficial if you contract COVID-19? How can scary movies, haunted houses, and apocalyptic video games help us weather a pandemic? And we tackle a few listener questions on saunas and wiping down your groceries.
SHIFT vom 10.10.2020 Quelle: Joe Biden Schlagworte: SHIFT, Games, Gaming, ACNH, Animal Crossing, Joe Biden, Politik, Wahlkampf

How politicians use video games for their own gains 19.10.2020

The video game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has become a platform for politicians and political activists in the US presidential election campaign. But how can video games be used as a platform for campaigning?
DW Sendung Shift Titel: Shift Fortnite Battle Royal Schlagworte: Fortnite, Battle Royal, Gaming Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: © Epic Games Bildbeschreibung: Fortnite Battle Royal Spielszene

Apple, Google ban Epic's Fortnite from app stores, face lawsuit 13.08.2020

Apple said the game developer broke the rules in the App Store for "violating" payment guidelines. One of the world's most popular video games is now under threat on Apple devices.
