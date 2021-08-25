 German video games and the international market | Digital Culture | DW | 25.08.2021

Digital Culture

German video games and the international market

The most successful games often come from the US, Japan or Poland, but rarely from Germany. Why is that the case? And why aren't they recognized as art?

  • Screenshot from Turrican shows figure wil a weapon standing on a pile of sth golden and aiming and stones flying around.

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'Turrican' (1990)

    Turrican, a run-and-gun game by German developer Manfred Trenz, hit the gaming market back in 1990. Set in a futuristic world, it was very popular because the optics were excellent by the standards of the time — and made the best of the C64 home computer's system.

  • Screenshot Settlers (1993) shows a grassy area dotted with houses and paths and figures walking around

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'The Settlers' series (since 1993) 

    Today, many people think of German video games primarily as construction games or economic simulations. That is likely due to the series "The Settlers," created by German programmer Volker Wertich. In the game, little figures plant trees, fish, walk from A to B carrying all sorts of raw materials, search for gold or forge weapons to defend or expand the kingdom.

  • Screenshot from Anno (1998) shows a town by a lake with house, roads and fields

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'Anno' series (since 1998) 

    A few years later, in 1998, "Anno 1602" was launched. The game was initially developed in Austria; German studios have been in charge since the third spin-off. Strategy is the key word in the "Anno" games: Players colonize islands, mine raw materials, produce goods and make sure the general population is happy.

  • Screenshot Far Cry (2004), a jeep in a jungle-like setting

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'Far Cry' (2004) 

    The "Far Cry" games are among the top titles, but they are no longer developed in Germany — unlike part 1, which was developed by the Frankfurt-based Crytek Studios and sold almost three million copies worldwide. The first-person shooter game has an interesting level design and the graphics are outstanding.

  • Screenshot Spec Ops - The Line shows 3 soldiers in a desert urban setting

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'Spec Ops: The Line' (2012)

    "Spec Ops: The Line" is a third-person shooter video game developed by Yager Development in Berlin. Although the main task is to shoot enemies, it is considered an anti-war game — which is an exception in this genre — because it confronts the players with moral issues, soldiers' internal struggles and the horrors of war.

  • Screenshot Lords of the Fallen (2014) shows armed figure walking through gloomy landscape

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'Lords of the Fallen' (2014) 

    The action role-playing video game is set in a dark, medieval fantasy world. Obviously the game was influenced by the Japanese "Dark Souls" (2011), a difficult game that calls for stamina and a high frustration tolerance in players. "Lords of the Fallen" was developed by the Frankfurt-based Deck 13 studio.

  • Screenshot from the game The Surge (2017) shows a man in a futuristic robotic armour

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'The Surge' (2017) 

    "The Surge" is also by Deck 13. The game's principle is the same as in "Lords of the Fallen" — tough battles that challenge even experienced players — but this game is set in a dystopian future. The game sold so well that a second part of the action role-playing game was developed, and released just two years later.

  • Screenshot Trüberbrook shows a figure sitting by a dock on a lake, surrounded by forests, looks idyllic

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'Trüberbrook' (2019)

    In the mystery sci-fi adventure game "Trüberbrook" you live in a 1960s fictive German town, solve puzzles and engage with many quirky characters to save the world. The video game by the Cologne bildundtonfabrik developers may not be outstanding in terms of gameplay, but it looks beautiful. The backgrounds were not designed on the computer, but built by set designers and then digitized.

  • Screenshot Desperados III (2020) shows people in a city street in a differnet era

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'Desperados III' (2020)

    The real-time tactics game "Desperados III" by the Munich-based developer team Mimimi Games is a niche title, but it has fans all over the world. It scores with charming characters, including the tough Kate O'Hara, who uses her perfume bottle as a weapon. The goal is to sneak through the Wild West levels without being discovered by your enemies.

  • Screenshot Dorfromantik shows a virtual vilage cgeated from cards that are connected

    10 remarkable video games from Germany

    'Dorfromantik' (2021)

    Four game design students from Berlin developed the indie game "Dorfromantik," an almost meditative building strategy and puzzle game with hexagonal cards depicting forests, rivers, fields and houses. While listening to quiet music, players put together a romantic little village and can escape the stresses of everyday life in the process.

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider


German cars are renowned worldwide; video games, not that much. Yet both industries are under the responsibility of the same Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

Even though the gaming market in Germany generated impressive sales of €8.5 billion ($ 9.9 billion) in 2020, the share of games developed domestically is more than moderate — most recently, it was less than 5%.

About 10,000 people worked for German game developers and publishers in 2020.

The German games industry hardly plays a role on the international scene — for structural and political reasons, according to Olaf Zimmermann, executive director of the German Cultural Council.

Olaf Zimmermann, a man in a grey suit with a green tie in front of a panel that reads 'Deutscher Kulturrat' (German Cultural Council)

The managing director of the German Cultural Council, Olaf Zimmermann campaigns to define video games as culture

"The computer games market is an international market, also for developers. But we have very big hurdles for workers from non-EU countries," Zimmermann told DW. International teams are more likely to get together elsewhere, he said, adding that ultimately it doesn't matter where a game is developed.

'Computer games are cultural assets'

But funding matters. The German games industry has received some funding at the federal and state level, through its affiliation with the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

"This is an unusual approach, which has been very obstructive in integrating these funding structures into larger programs," Zimmermann said. "Computer games are clearly cultural assets," he argued, adding that the culture sector should be responsible for funding computer games.

Video games long had a poor image

Just over 10 years ago, German policymakers regarded violent computer games as a trigger for actual acts of violence, and they were often mentioned in the same breath as computer game addiction.

"We had a lot of debates, and they were often far more emotional and rudimentary than in some other countries," Zimmermann said, adding that this was, however, a thing of the past.

Watch video 02:46

Gaming culture: A stunning new way of storytelling

The computer games sector needs to be valorized like a regular culture sector, Zimmermann said. "Developers are artists, in my opinion. But very few say that about themselves." Yet seeing oneself as an artist would lead to more autonomy, to more self-confidence in developing one's own ideas. And not least to less dependence on publishers, the producers of games, who take care of financing, advertising and distribution, but who can also influence the content of the game itself.

Computer game promotion in Germany

As of August 13, 2021, the government was funding 58 projects, with sums ranging from €30,000 to €2.23 million.

Dominik Abé Dominik Abe

Dominik Abe, founder of the Munich studio Mimimi Games

Munich-based studio Mimimi Games is among those having received federal funding, for their latest project with the working title Sweet Potato. "The funding already makes a very big difference," studio founder Dominik Abe told DW. For the first time, the studio will handle the distribution, he added. No one is telling us what to do, he said, "and the financial gain is of course completely different." The extra money is earmarked for new employees.

Around 30 to 40 employees now work at Mimimi Games. The funding supports the studio in creating more ambitious games. "Otherwise, we would have had very strong restrictions and would have had to think smaller. Now we can take the risk of trying out some ideas," said Abe. That is also necessary, because the competition is fierce.

"If a game is good, you can sell it if you're lucky. But if it looks 100% super, and its mechanics and story are amazing, then a game really has a chance of standing out."

The Munich studio seems to have found ways of standing out: Mimimi Games was named the best German studio at the German Computer Games Awards. Their most recently published game, Desperados III, was voted Game of the Year. It was additionally nominated at the Game Awards, one of the most important international prizes for video games.

So, how do you make games that will become international hits?

It is very difficult to predict what will work in the end, said Abe. The quality has to be right, but sometimes luck comes into play, for example when game players just happen to be eager to play that type of game at that moment — and trends are constantly changing.

Still from the game 'Desperados III': a computer depiction of a wooden church in a fall landscape, with icons of cowboys and different tools to play the game.

It has fans around the world: 'Desperados II' by Mimimi Games

In the case of Desperados III, a real-time tactical game with a story set in the Wild West, factors contributing to its success are accessibility, game depth, wit and an appealing look that was well received not only in Germany, but also in the US and China.

"We want to make successful games and we want a game to sell. But we also say: We want to express ourselves and highlight topics in the story in our own way, because we want to share our views," says Dominik Abe, who was also the creative director of Desperados III. "We see ourselves as part of the cultural scene."

Abe estimates that at least 50% of their work is artistic, citing, for example, the music they compose for the game, the characters they create and the stories they write for their games.

Germany as a developers' location: advantages and disadvantages

Mimimi Games has been growing with every new release. But the studio is far from being a so-called AAA company, a label used to categorize games produced and distributed by mid-sized and major publishers. "What is still missing in Germany are very large AAA studios that bring out big games internationally," says Abe, "I think this boost is needed. That would attract more game developers." 

Germany has also attracted skilled workers in the branch with its good working conditions and health care system, in other words, its high quality of life.

But on the other hand, as Abe points out, "Germany is rather expensive for employers. A lot of large studios are founded in Eastern Europe because production is cheaper there overall."

The market for mobile and browser games is by far the strongest in terms of sales in Germany. Three of the four largest game developer studios in Germany focus on developing such games.

But what about major video games, could they be made in Germany too?

Big titles like Grand Theft Auto V are comparable to Hollywood blockbusters, and Olaf Zimmermann doesn't realistically see such games being developed in Germany in the near future.

He rather sees potential elsewhere: "I could imagine artistically demanding computer games as an exciting, central niche for Germany," said Zimmermann.

But here too, reasonable funding is required, because making computer games is expensive. "If you want to play internationally, it costs money. And not just once. You have to be willing to support a computer game designer over a longer period of time, for example, so that such products can really be artistically developed. That's where I see the greatest opportunity."

Watch video 01:34

Serious games: More than just a hobby

This article was translated from German.

