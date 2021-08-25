Gamescom is one of the world's largest trade fairs for computer and video games. Manufacturers from all over the world present their latest products in the area of consumer electronics.

Gamescom takes place every August in Cologne, Germany. It is organized by the Federal Association of Interactive Entertainment Software and is considered one of the world's biggest gaming events. The fair regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of gaming enthusiasts and hundreds of exhibitors from around the world. It serves as a platform for video game developers. The first Gamescom took place in 2009.