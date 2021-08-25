Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Gamescom

Gamescom is one of the world's largest trade fairs for computer and video games. Manufacturers from all over the world present their latest products in the area of consumer electronics.

Gamescom takes place every August in Cologne, Germany. It is organized by the Federal Association of Interactive Entertainment Software and is considered one of the world's biggest gaming events. The fair regularly attracts hundreds of thousands of gaming enthusiasts and hundreds of exhibitors from around the world. It serves as a platform for video game developers. The first Gamescom took place in 2009.

Playstationspieler Fotograf Rechte: Unsplash/Teddy Guerrier

German video games and the international market 25.08.2021

The most successful games often come from the US, Japan or Poland, but rarely from Germany. Why is that the case? And why aren't they recognized as art?
ILLUSTRATION Eine Frau tippt am 28.03.2017 in Berlin auf einem Smartphone. Foto: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Spectrum: Intercourse and the art of communication 22.10.2019

People who are good with emojis have more sex, but hold your emoji horses before trying to do the same. Also, winning coaches use negative language – and talking violence at the world's biggest video game event.
Young people sitting and standing around at the Gamescom 2019 (Getty Images/L. Schulze)

Gamescom: Gaming giants too must adapt or die 22.08.2019

The world's largest computer games trade show is drawing huge crowds in Cologne. Trends, including streaming and immersive technologies, are disrupting the market, possibly spelling the end for the games console.
COLOGNE, GERMANY - AUGUST 20: Visitors try out the latest video games during the press day at the 2019 Gamescom gaming trade fair on August 20, 2019 in Cologne, Germany. Gamescom 2019, the biggest video gaming trade fair in the world, will be open to the public from August 21-24. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Gamescom: Cloud gaming turns industry inside out 21.08.2019

Cloud gaming is one trend in the spotlight of this year's Gamescom, the world's top games trade show. Google's new platform, Stadia, could completely change the industry. Here's what cloud gaming is all about.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 20.08.2019

Africa growing weary of Chinese debt trap - Germany's Bayer sells Animal Health unit for $7.6 bn - Gamers and developers gather for Gamescom 2019
DW Business – Europe & America

DW Business – Europe & America 19.08.2019

US delays Huawei ban for three months more – Russia´s Yandex plans 100 driverless cars – Gamers and developers gather for Gamescom
ARCHIV - 22.08.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köln: Ein Besucher der Gamescom 2018 probiert an einem Stand ein Videospiel mit einer VR-Brille aus. Die Messe Gamescom geht vom 20.8. bis 24.8., nach dem Auftakt für Fachleute und Presse am 20.8. kann ab dem 21.8. auch das breite Publikum in die Hallen strömen. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Gamescom: Visiting the 'Indie Game Village' 19.08.2019

This year’s gamescom trade fair is putting an emphasis on independent studios in a new so-called Indie Game Village. Their business is a world away from the huge gaming studios that have multi-million dollar budgets.

Gamescom 2018: African heroes and education 13.09.2018

It’s the biggest event in the gaming calendar: Gamescom. For the first time, African developers have been given a dedicated space to show off their work. Our reporter Eddy Micah Jnr. went to find out what they have to offer – and to test out his own gaming skills!

Impression von der weltgrößten Computerspielmesse Gamescom 2018 im Congress Centrum Nord der KoelnMesse. Köln, 21.08.2018 | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's video game industry seeks help amid boom 26.08.2018

Germany's video game association has warned that without state support, developers stand little chance in a booming industry. But the government could be looking to change that. DW examines the situation.
21.08.2018 Spielemesse gamescom am Dienstag, 21. August 2018 in den Messehallen in Köln. Die Gamescom ist, gemessen nach Ausstellungsfläche und Besucheranzahl, die weltweit größte Messe für interaktive Unterhaltungselektronik, insbesondere Video- und Computerspiele. Playseat Formular 1 Autorennen Simulator | Verwendung weltweit

Gaming addiction: It's not for how many hours you play 23.08.2018

The Gamescom in Germany is Europe's biggest trade fair for interactive games. DW talked with media scientist Jörg Müller-Lietzkow about gaming addiction, with the expert in the middle of a virtual car race.
21.08.2018, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Köln: Besucher der Gamescom spielen mit VR-Brillen auf dem Stand von Hologate. Zum zehnten Mal findet die Computer Spielemesse in Köln statt. Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Gamers seek out trends and idols at gamescom 22.08.2018

The days when gaming was a niche passion are long gone, as gamescon, the gaming industry trade fair in Cologne, shows. Yet despite its own multitude of gamers, Germany is still losing out on market share in the sector.
Screenshot Videospiel Trüberbrook

How Germany is depicted in video games 22.08.2018

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & Asia 22.08.2018

World hit by worst drought in decades - Gamescom underway in Cologne
Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII

Video games set in Germany 22.08.2018

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 22.08.2018

World hit by worst drought in decades - Gamescom underway in Cologne
20.08.2018 Press Day (21.08.2018) on the Gamescom 2018 in Cologne, Germany.

Thousands flock to Gamescom 2018 21.08.2018

The world's largest event for computer and video games is underway in Cologne. DW's Paul-Christian Britz takes a deep breath and dives into the latest gaming trends at Gamescom.

Show more articles