Texas school shooting: 18 children killed, senator says

At least 18 children were killed on Tuesday after a shooting at an elementary school in the US southern state of Texas, said State Senator Roland Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, citing Texas law enforcement officials, told broadcaster CNN that the shooter killed 18 children and three adults.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said earlier that the suspect had also died, adding that "it is believed that responding officers killed him."

US President Joe Biden ordered US flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House, military posts, naval vessels and US embassies as a "mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence."

The US flag has been lowered to half-staff

Biden, who was returning from a trip to Asia, delivered an emotional address later on Tuesday.

He said that he got the news while on his 17-hour flight back to Washington, when "it struck" him that "these kind of mass shootings rarely happen anywhere else in the world. Why?"

"As a nation, we have to ask, when in god's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" he said, as Congress has repeatedly failed to pass gun control legislation. The blocking of such bills is largely attributed to pressure from the powerful National Riffle Association lobby.

"It is to turn this pain into action," Biden said.

What we know about the Uvalde shooting

The shooting took place at the small city of Uvalde, home to around 16,000 people.

The suspect, 18, was a local resident of the town and was believed to have had a handgun and a rifle with which he shot the victims, Abbott said.

DW correspondent in Washington, DC, Sumi Somaskanda said, "We have learned that the shooter drove up to the scene, abandoned his car and started the shooting."

Among the students killed there were second, third and fourth graders, meaning they were between the ages of 7 and 11, Somaskanda said.

A hospital had earlier reported the death of two people in the shooting. The Uvalde Memorial Hospital said it had received 13 children for treatment.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon

'Another Sandy Hook'

Tuesday's shooting was one of the deadliest attacks at a US grade school since 28 people were killed in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

"It's been 10 years since I stood up in a grade school in Connecticut… since then, there have been more than 900 incidents on school grounds," Biden said.

"We have another Sandy Hook on our hands," said US Senator Chris Murphy of the state of Connecticut. "Our kids are living in fear, every single time they set foot in a classroom, because they think they're going to be next," he added.

The attack came less than two weeks after a white gunman shot and killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in the second-largest city in the state of New York, Buffalo.

The US has suffered recurring mass-casualty shootings and gun violence. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 19,350 firearm homicides were reported in 2020, up nearly 35% compared to the year before.

fb/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)