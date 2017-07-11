LeBron James hits back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticism

A feud between LeBron James and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gathered pace on Saturday after the LA Lakers star hit back at the Swede's criticism of his political activism, promising he will never "shut up" about social injustice.

The basketball superstar also pointed out Ibrahimovic's hypocrisy after the soccer player called out racism in his native Sweden just three years ago.

Zlatan: 'Mistake' for sports stars to talk politics

The former LA Galaxy striker, who now plies his trade at AC Milan, criticized James and other socially conscious athletes on Thursday in an interview with Discovery Plus. Ibrahimovic said it was "a mistake" for James and other sports stars to get involved in political causes.

"I like him [LeBron James] a lot. He’s phenomenal, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing.”

James responded forcefully to Ibrahimovic's stance. Speaking after the Lakers' 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, James said: "I will never shut up about things that are wrong."

"I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social injustice, racism, systematic voter suppression, things that go on in our community," he continued.

"I know what's going on still, because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that's going through the same thing, and they need a voice, and I'm their voice. I'll use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that's going on around this country and around the world. There's no way I would ever just stick to sports, because I understand how powerful this platform and my voice is.''

James funds the I Promise School in his native Akron, Ohio. The third-highest scorer in NBA history also backs several initiatives pursuing social justice, voting rights and other progressive causes.

When sport and politics meet Mesut Özil offers support for Uighurs in China Arsenal's German World Cup winner Mesut Özil has become an increasingly political figure in recent years. After a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eventually led to the end of his national team career, the midfielder has now drawn criticism in China for a social media post speaking out against what he sees as the persecution of the Uighur population in China.

When sport and politics meet Suffragette Emily Davison One of the earliest examples of a sporting protest was in 1913, when the suffragette movement went mainstream thanks to the fatal protest of Emily Davison. On the day of the Derby horse race at Epsom, Davison entered the track and allowed herself to be hit by the king’s horse, Anmer. Her cause was to fight for the right of women to get the vote in Britain, which happened five years later.

When sport and politics meet Muhammad Ali refuses army enlistment Muhammad Ali refused to enlist to fight for the US in the Vietnam War in 1967. Already a boxing superstar, Ali based his decision on his beliefs as a Muslim and his opposition to the war. Ali was arrested, later found guilty of draft evasion, stripped of his titles, and had his fighting license suspended. Ali was out of the ring for three years until his conviction was overturned in 1971.

When sport and politics meet Black Power salute One of the most famous sporting protests was in 1968, when the Olympics in Mexico were rocked by Tommie Smith and John Carlos with their Black Power salutes following the final of the men's 200-meter sprint. Both athletes bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists on the podium while the US national anthem played, a move that outraged millions of Americans.

When sport and politics meet Abdul-Rauf protests the national anthem US basketballer Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf rocked newspaper headlines in 1996 when he refused to stand for the national anthem before games, stating that the US flag was a symbol of oppression. He also said that standing would contradict his Islamic beliefs. The NBA suspended him and fined him more than $31,000 per missed game. He returned just days later after a compromise was reached with the league.

When sport and politics meet Cathy Freeman carries both flags At the 1994 Commonwealth Games, Cathy Freeman celebrated her victories in the 200-meter and 400-meter sprints by carrying both Australian and Aboriginal flags during her victory laps to celebrate her indigenous heritage. She was rebuked by the organizers of the Games, but Freeman celebrated a gold medal at her home Olympics in Sydney in 2000 by carrying both flags again.

When sport and politics meet Boateng stands up to racist chanting German-born Ghanian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng took a stand against racist chanting in 2013 by walking off the field in a match against Italian fourth-tier team Pro Patria. The game was called off after 26 minutes when a section of Pro Patria supporters targeted the then-AC Milan midfielder, who reacted to the abuse by picking up the ball and kicking it at the crowd in the stand behind him.

When sport and politics meet ‘I can’t breathe’ The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the forefront of various protests and campaigns in the US recent years. One of the most prominent was in 2014 when LeBron James and fellow NBA players Kyrie Irving, Jarret Jack and Kevin Garnett wore “I can't breathe" shirts in reference to the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer had placed him in a chokehold.

When sport and politics meet Ethiopian asylum protest Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa made a name for himself at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro – but it wasn’t necessarily for his performance in the marathon. The runner crossed the line in second place with his arms above his head in solidarity with Oromo activists who were staging asylum protests in Ethiopia.

When sport and politics meet Kaepernick takes a knee American footballer Colin Kaepernick knelt during the US anthem in 2016, sparking the now famous #TakeAKnee campaign in a protest against racial inequality and gun violence. President Donald Trump heavily criticized Kaepernick and the growing movement, which led to increasing anger from the players and many US citizens alike.

When sport and politics meet “We must call for change” Gwen Berry and Race Imboden are the latest to show their anger over US social issues. A year before they compete in front of huge audiences at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the two protested against Donald Trump's policies — using stances made famous by Colin Kaepernick, and Tommie Smith and John Carlos decades before. Author: Michael Da Silva, Joshua Stein



James highlights hypocrisy

James also made it clear he was aware of comments made in 2018 by Ibrahimovic, the Swedish-born son of a Bosnian father and a Croatian mother.

"He's the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn't a [traditional Swedish] last name, he felt like there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch," James said.

Ibrahimovic told Canal Plus in January 2018 that "undercover racism" caused the Swedish media and public to treat him with less respect. "This exists, I am 100% sure, because I am not Andersson or Svensson," he told the French broadcaster. "If I would be that, trust me, they would defend me even if I would rob a bank."

Sports stars rally round

Dennis Schröder, the Lakers' German point guard, backed his teammate while offering a thinly veiled criticism of Ibrahimovic.

"Every athlete can use our platform and try to make change in this world,'' Schröder said. "Zlatan, he's a little different. Unique player, unique character."

James also garnered support in the shape of US sprint legend Michael Johnson. "Okay Ibra, based on your position @KingJames is great at basketball and shouldn’t voice his opinion about politics," the Olympic gold medalist tweeted.

"You’re really good at football so you shouldn’t voice your opinion about LeBron using his platform for good. Or your opinion on anything outside football!"

'Shut up and dribble'

James’ activism on racial justice issues and his criticism of Trump prompted Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham in 2018 to tell him and fellow NBA player Kevin Durant to "shut up and dribble."