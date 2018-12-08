 Taj Mahal ticket price rises fivefold for Indians | DW Travel | DW | 10.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Taj Mahal ticket price rises fivefold for Indians

The entrance fee hike is the latest attempt to reduce footfall at the world famous site. The sheer number of visitors risks causing irreversible damage, experts say.

Taj Mahal (DW/S. Bandopadhyay)

Authorities in India on Monday raised the price of a ticket to the Taj Mahal for local visitors fivefold. An all-inclusive ticket for Indian citizens has gone from 50 rupees ($0.70, €0.61) to 250 rupees.

International tourists will pay roughly $19 to enter the UNESCO World Heritage complex in northern India, up from $16.

"We want people to pay more to limit the footfall," an official from the Archaeological Survey of India, the government body responsible for upkeep, told the Agence France-Presse news agency.  "This will cut down the number of visitors to the mausoleum by at least 15-20 percent and generate revenue for its conservation," the official said.

Indians make up the majority of the Taj Mahal's 10,000-15,000 average daily visitors. In 2016, nearly 6.5 million people marvelled at the white marble 17th-century masterpiece, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.

eople gather around base of the Royal Gate entrance at the Taj Mahal complex next to a fallen pillar

Pillars at the Taj Mahal entry gates were damaged in a storm in April this year

Preventing damage

The move is the latest attempt to lower tourist numbers and reduce damage at the country's top tourist site. A few months ago,  authorities restricted the number of tourists to 40,000 per day. Previously up to 70,000 people would throng the site at weekends.

Experts say the huge flow of people is causing irreversible damage to the marble floor, walls and foundations. Officials have also struggled to stop the white marble from turning yellow as pollution levels rise in the northern city of Agra. Further damage is being caused by excrement by insects from the noxious adjacent Yamuna river, one of India's most polluted waterways.

In July, India's Supreme Court threatened to either shut or tear down the monument over the failure of the authorities to protect it from degradation. The court asked the Indian authorities to consult international experts to speed up the conservation efforts.

Read more:Why was Taj Mahal excluded from Indian tourism brochure? 

Watch video 02:50
Now live
02:50 mins.

@dwnews - Indian Muslims angry over Taj Mahal's removal from tourism brochure

is/ks (afp, epd, tajmahal.gov.in)

DW recommends

Temple of Love Taj Mahal worries judges

The desolate state of the world-famous Taj Mahal has called India's Chief Justice onto the scene. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court called on the government to do more to protect the white marble wonder of the world. (11.07.2018)  

Violent winds topple stone pillars at Taj Mahal complex

A storm has destroyed two ancient pillars at the entryways of India’s probably most famous landmark, the Taj Mahal. Yet, the monument remained open to the public on Thursday. (13.04.2018)  

Why was Taj Mahal excluded from Indian tourism brochure?

A decision to omit the Taj Mahal from a tourism booklet has ignited controversy in India, with the ruling BJP party being accused of excluding non-Hindu heritage sites. Murali Krishnan reports. (04.10.2017)  

Indonesia may charge tourists $500 to see rare Komodo dragons

The governor of East Nusa Tenggara province, home to the world's biggest lizard, has proposed charging visitors $500 to see the endangered species, about 50 times the current entrance fee for the Komodo National Park. (23.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

@dwnews - Indian Muslims angry over Taj Mahal's removal from tourism brochure  

Related content

Europa Italien Ruinen aus der Römischen Kaiserzeit

2018: The joy of travel is unbroken 10.12.2018

The tourism industry can look back on a successful year: 2018 saw more people travel abroad than ever before. Particularly enthusiastic about travel were Asians and Latin Americans.

Weihnachtskrippe am Petersplatz

Rome shows Christmas crib made of sand 10.12.2018

This year, the Bethlehem nativity scene is modelled on St. Peter's Square from sand, which was specially delivered from the Adriatic town of Jesolo. An annual sand sculpture festival takes place there.

BdT Weihnachten in Berlin

Berlin shines at Christmas time 07.12.2018

Every year the German capital dresses up for Christmas. We were on our way to capture bright impressions of Berlin's landmarks, boulevards and squares.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 