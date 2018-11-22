 Indonesia may charge tourists $500 to see rare Komodo dragons | DW Travel | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Indonesia may charge tourists $500 to see rare Komodo dragons

The governor of East Nusa Tenggara province, home to the world's biggest lizard, has proposed charging visitors $500 to see the endangered species, about 50 times the current entrance fee for the Komodo National Park.

Indonesien Komodo Echse (Romeo Gacad/AFP/Getty Images)

Tourists keen for a close-up look at komodo dragons in their natural habitat could be hit with an alarming bill, if one Indonesian politician gets his way. Visitors are currently charged 150,000 rupiah (10 dollars) for access to the park. 

Victor Laiskodat, the governor of East Nusa Tenggara, plans to charge tourists 500 dollars each to enter Komodo National Park, home to the giant lizard the Komodo dragon, according to local media reports. Laiskodat said the high entrance fee was intended to boost the prestige of the conservation area, the Kompas daily reported.

"This is a rare place, only for people with money," Laiskodat was quoted as saying by Kompas. "Those who don't have enough money shouldn't come because this place is for extraordinary people." 

Thousands of tourists annually descend on the cluster of islands in eastern Indonesia that are the only place in the world where komodo dragons can be seen in their natural habitat.

Waran (Imago/blickwinkel/McPhoto/I. Schulz)

Komodo dragons can grow to around three metres (10 feet) in length and weigh up to 70 kilograms (154 pounds)

Laiskodat said a tourist ship entering the UNESCO World Heritage Site could be charged 50,000 dollars in the future. The government has floated the idea of limiting access to only 5,000 visitors per month in an effort to ramp up security following a fire in August believed to have been sparked by a tourist's improperly discarded cigarette.

The government's new proposal will also make online registration a necessity before accessing the park, which currently takes in over 10,000 visitors per month. 

is/ks (dpa, afp)
 

Related content

Frankreich Festbeleuchtung auf der Champs-Elysees

Paris is already glittering in the festive glow 23.11.2018

In the weeks before Christmas, many cities invite visitors to stroll on festively lit boulevards and squares. The French capital has already turned on the lights.

Italien Rote Beleuchtung in Venedig zur zur Unterstützung der verfolgten Christen auf der ganzen Welt

Venice glows red for persecuted Christians 21.11.2018

As a sign of solidarity with all persecuted Christians, Venice was illuminated in red yesterday evening. From today, Montreal, Toronto, Paris, Barcelona, London, Sydney and Washington will also be illuminated.

Gran Canaria Sandstrand am Playa Anfi del Mar

Finally no children: A holiday in an adults-only hotel in Gran Canaria 23.11.2018

You need to be at least 16 or 18 years old to be allowed to stay there: Adults-only hotels are in demand. What is it like to take time off in such a hotel? DW reporter Christina Deicke checked it out in Gran Canaria.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 