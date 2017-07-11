Taiwan plans defense spending hike as China flexes muscles

The Taiwanese government on Thursday proposed an increase of $19.4 billion (€19.4 billion) in defense spending.

The ramping up of funding for the military comes after China carried out its largest-ever military exercises around the country.

What is Taipei saying?

A spokesman for the Taiwanese cabinet said the increase "to protect national security" — a year-on-year boost of 19% — represented a record high. Yearly growth has been below 4% since 2017.

Some of the funding will be used for new equipment, including hi-tech fighter jets.

However, statistics department minister Chu Tzer-ming said the increase would mainly go to operational costs.

"We always give safety and national security the top priority ... that's why (the budget for) operational costs rise greatly," Chu said, pointing to costs such as fuel and maintenance for aircraft and ships that are deployed to counter Chinese military activity in the island's vicinity.

The plans have been approved by ministers but must now go to parliament to be approved.

Taiwan: Renewed fear of war

Why is Taiwan afraid of invasion?

The Chinese military staged high-scale military maneuvers around Taiwan earlier this month in response to a visit to the democratically governed island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The visit outraged Beijing, which called it an attempt by Washington to tinker with China's internal affairs.

China considers the island — which has been independently governed since 1949 — to be part of its territory. It opposes any form of official contacts between Taiwan and other countries, and has not ruled out military action to take back the territory.

Taiwan's defense ministry has vowed to strengthen the country's capability to conduct asymmetric warfare to deter China's People's Liberation Army.

In 2021, China significantly increased the frequency of warplane sorties entering the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) of Taiwan.

